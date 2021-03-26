In a game the Dubuque Fighting Saints desperately needed to win, they had to settle for just a bonus point for losing in a shootout.
Team USA scored on all three shootout attempts while Dubuque tallied once as the Americans earned a 5-4 victory on Thursday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. The teams meet again tonight.
Lane Hutson, Maddox Fleming and Cutter Gauthier scored in the shooutot for Team USA. Robert Conin countered for Dubuque.
Team USA improved to 20-15-6 for 46 points and a 10-point lead over Dubuque (16-19-4) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
“We had plenty of opportunities to score but didn’t, and they capitalized on their chances,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “The makeup of this team is we have some fight in us. We’re always right there and we carry the play, but, unfortunately if you don’t bury your chances, it gets away from you.
“The hardest thing to do is to keep it together and come back (tonight) and get after them again. But I definitely think we have that in us. I’m excited we get to play them again immediately to try to get the full two points.”
Dubuque couldn’t connect on a four-minute power play that carried over to the overtime. The Saints finished with a 38-24 advantage in shots.
Team USA opened the scoring just 5:54 into the first period on Fleming’s sixth goal of the season. Fleming gathered the puck in the right corner, skated along the goal line and wired a shot over goaltender Lukas Parik’s left shoulder and just under the crossbar.
But Dubuque answered 2:30 later, thanks to excellent vision by Connor Kurth behind the net. After Daniyal Dzhaniyev dumped the puck below the goal line, Kurth won a battle for it and centered a pass to Andrei Buyalsky just outside the blue paint. Buyalsky flipped the puck under the arm of goaltender Tyler Muszelik for his 13th goal of the year.
The Americans regained the lead on their first power play opportunity of the game. Frank Nazar tallied his 23rd goal of the season on a tip in front of Parik. Seamus Casey and Fleming earned the assists on the goal at 9:59 of the middle period.
Again, the Saints tied the game shortly after falling behind. Matt Savoie did the honors at 14:07 on a sharp angle shot from the left faceoff circle. His 13th of the season came seconds after Parik made a spectacular save at the other end of the ice.
Dubuque took its first lead of the evening just 2:28 later on Henry Thrun’s fourth goal of the season. Thrun made a stellar defensive play at his own blue line to start an odd-man rush the other way. He patiently outwaited Muszelik before firing a wrist shot inside the goal post. John Evans picked up the lone assist.
Fleming pulled the Americans even 2:51 into the third period with a second power play goal. He took a Casey pass and scored through a screen from the left faceoff circle.
Defenseman Zane Demsey gave the Saints a 4-3 lead at the 8:23 mark of the third period. He took a few strides in from the left point and rifled a shot through traffic and past Muszelik for his second goal of the season. Kenny Connors and Ian Pierce assisted.
Tyler Duke answered at the 14:45 mark with a shot that hit traffic in front and snuck past Parik. Casey and Jimmy Snuggerud assisted.