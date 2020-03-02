Loras College tied a program record at last year’s regional tournament, then broke a program mark while recording its best-ever finish at the national championships.
One of those records was broken on Sunday. The others could go down in two weeks.
Loras had a meet-high — and program-record — eight wrestlers finish among the top three at Sunday’s NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional tournament and announced itself as a serious contender for a team national championship.
Millikin’s Bradan Birt, a former Western Dubuque state champion, was named the regional’s most outstanding wrestler after winning the 165-pound bracket and earning his third trip to the national tournament — which will be held March 13-14 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Loras’ TJ Miller was named the regional’s coach of the year while Trevor Kittleson was named the assistant coach of the year.
The Duhawks won the team title over Coe, 178.5-163.5. Coe had four qualifiers. Wartburg was third with 144.5 points and five qualifiers. North Central also qualified five.
The Duhawks’ seven national qualifiers last year tied the program record. Loras one-upped that at the Division III national tournament, crowning a record five All-Americans while finishing as national runner-up in the team standings.
“That’s a lot of damage you can do at a national tournament when you have eight out of 10,” Miller said. “We would have liked to get nine or 10 obviously — I thought that was in the realm of possibility — but eight is good. Augsburg has eight, so we’re on kind of an even playing field there. We’ve just got to heal up some wounds and get ready to go for that.”
Loras will be taking some firepower this year, too.
Guy Patron Jr. (197) will be seeking his fourth All-American finish while Clint Lembeck (141) is seeking his third.
Brandon Murray (157), Eddie Smith (165) and Jacob Krakow (174) are also headed back to nationals after top-eight finishes at last year’s tournament. Daniel Ruiz (149), Shane Liegel (184) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) will be making their debuts when the championships come to Cedar Rapids in two weeks. Murray was Loras’ only regional champion.
“Sometimes not knowing what to expect is even better,” Miller said. “I’m excited. I just can’t wait to heal up and get back to work in a couple days.”
Loras’ Patron is seeking his second trip to the national finals, but finished runner-up at the regional after medically forfeiting in the final to Coe’s Taylor Mehmen. Patron, who suffered an ankle injury on the eve of the tournament, was sixth at 197 last year. He was runner-up in 2018 and third in 2017.
Lembeck was third in the nation last year and fifth in 2017 — both at 141. He won a 14-3 major decision over Central’s Dan Radcliffe in the third-place match and will finish his career at the national tournament.
“It feels good to go back. Obviously the tournament didn’t go exactly the way I planned it, but sometimes you’ve got to face some adversity and pull through,” Lembeck said. “Ultimately, we got the job done and we’re going either way.”
Murray pinned Wartburg’s Martine Sandoval in the final for his second trip to the NCAA Division III championships. A former junior college All-American, Murray was fourth at least year’s national tournament.
Smith, who also took fourth at last year’s championships, won a 12-3 major decision over Dubuque’s Zarik Anderson in the third-place match. Krakow, who was eighth at nationals last year, lost a 4-3 decision to Wartburg’s Kyle Briggs in his final.
Liegel was the record-breaking eighth qualifier after winning an 8-5 decision over Coe’s Josh Edel in the 184 third-place match.
“It feels great,” Liegel said. “We’ve been doing a lot of great things this year, and just to top if off like that feels really good. We’ve been working hard all year and it’s finally paying off.”
Ruiz lost a 4-1 decision to North Central’s Anthony Rink in the final. Wriedt lost a 6-5 decision to Central’s Duncan Lee.
Loras’ Matt Randone (125) and Mason McMillen (133) won fifth-place matches.
“I’m just proud of the way our team battled and I’m looking forward to seeing them continue to grow,” Miller said. “If we take another step like we have the last couple weeks, it’s amazing what you can do in two weeks.
“This team is capable of a lot and I’m excited to see what they can do in two weeks.”
Millikin’s Birt will get a shot at capping off a third All-American campaign after winning a 17-0 technical fall over Wartburg’s Max Forsyth to claim the 165 title. Birt won by fall in both of his matches on Friday before opening Saturday with a 17-2 technical fall of Cornell’s Nic Jarvis in the semifinals.
It was the first regional title for Birt, who was third each of the last two seasons.
“A lot of hard work and just believing in myself and my coaches,” said Birt, who was sixth at 157 at last year’s championships. He was seventh at 149 as a freshman.
A national title is the goal.
“I think I’m always capable of winning, God willing. But I just have to keep on doing what I’m doing,” he said. “I think I’m the best guy in the nation.”
Millikin’s Tristan Birt, a former Dubuque Wahlert state champion, was sixth at 157 pounds after medically forfeiting his fifth-place match.
Anderson was Dubuque’s highest finisher in fourth. The Spartans’ Ethan Cain was fifth at 197. Tevin Bailey (174), the Spartans’ only national qualifier last year, was seventh, Chris Nielsen (184) placed eighth.