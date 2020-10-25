The Road to the Dome has been mapped out.
And for most of the area’s teams, the word road can be taken literally.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday released pairings for the third and fourth rounds of the prep football playoffs, and four of the area’s five remaining teams will be on the road.
Dubuque Hempstead will finally get its Mississippi Valley Conference showdown against Iowa City West, while Dubuque Wahlert, West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman also take to the road. Edgewood-Colesburg was the only team fortunate enough to be awarded a home game.
Here is a quick look at each of the matchups:
CLASS 4A
No. 6-ranked Hempstead will play at No. 7 Iowa City West in Friday’s third-round game.
Those teams were scheduled to meet during the regular season, but West was forced to cancel while Iowa City schools were utilizing an online-only learning model. The Mustangs and Trojans shared the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship.
Hempstead (7-1) has won six straight games and is coming off a 42-7 victory over Iowa City Liberty, a team that lost to the Trojans, 27-0, in the season opener. West (5-0) beat rival Iowa City High, 35-7, in its second-round game.
The winner will play either Bettendorf (5-2) or No. 4 Pleasant Valley (8-0) in the state quarterfinals.
CLASS 3A
Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) drew perennial power and No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0) in its third-round game.
Wahlert upset Decorah, 10-0, in its second-round game, a week after dispatching Charles City, 24-7, for its first playoff victory since 2008. Xavier is coming off a 45-8 victory over Marion and has only allowed as many as 20 points in a game four times this season.
Grinnell (7-2) and Pella (6-2) play in the pod’s other third-round game, with the victors facing off a week later for a trip to the UNI-Dome.
Elsewhere in 3A, eighth-ranked West Delaware (9-1) plays at No. 3 Washington (8-0) with the winner facing either fifth-ranked Davenport Assumption (8-0) or No. 9 North Scott (5-1).
West Delaware defeated defending state champion Western Dubuque, 55-20, in the second round; Washington beat Mount Pleasant, 58-26, in its second-round game.
CLASS 1A
Dyersville Beckman (6-2) will visit No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (8-0) in the third round.
The Trailblazers opened the postseason with a pair of home victories, beating Northeast Goose Lake, 28-6, in the first round and then scoring late in the fourth quarter to defeat Durant, 19-14, on Friday night.
The Cobras were District 6 champions and received a first-round bye in the playoffs before destroying Cardinal, 49-0, on Friday night in the second round. Sigourney-Keota features a high-powered offense that averages 45 points per game.
The winner advances to the state quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 6 to meet the winner of Mediapolis (7-2) at No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (7-1).
CLASS A
Fourth-ranked Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0) will host No. 7 MFL/Mar-Mac (8-1) in the third round.
The Vikings are in a unique position in that when it’s time for the game, Ed-Co will not have played in three weeks. After receiving a first-round bye for winning the District 5 title, the Vikings received a second-round forfeit over Clayton Ridge due to COVID-19.
The Bulldogs have been impressive in their postseason run thus far, first burying Postville in the first round, 70-7, before defeating East Buchanan, 37-24, on Friday night.
The winner advances to the state quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 6 to meet the winner of No. 9 South Winneshiek (8-1) at No. 2 Saint Ansgar (8-0).