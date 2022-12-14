POTOSI, Wis. — The Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Galena girls basketball team improved to 10-0 Tuesday night with another lopsided victory.
The Pirates, who have won all of their games by 20 or more points excluding a 52-48 overtime win over Morrison, defeated Potosi/Cassville, 71-39, in non-conference play at Potosi High School.
The Pirates shot over 50 percent from long range as they stormed out to a 34-15 halftime lead.
“We know how important it is to get out to an early lead and then to just keep pressing down on the gas,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “We are starting to figure things out, and these girls are learning whose role is what.”
The Pirates, who fell, 32-31, in last year’s state title game to Brimfield, return three starters in Addie Hefel, Gracie Furlong and Taylor Burcham.
“We are plugging in some new pieces that we have to work with, and so far so good,” Watson said. “These girls know what to expect, and they all want to get back to that state title game.”
Galena’s three-headed monster of Hefel, Furlong and Burcham got the job done on both ends of the court Tuesday night. The trio combined for all 10 of the Pirates’ three-pointers while tallying 20 steals on defense. Hefel led the way with 26 points and eight steals.
“Our defense is what has been making us so successful this season,” Hefel said. “We like to make teams scramble, and we love getting steals that turn into layups.”
The Pirates got off to a 16-0 start before giving up their first points of the game to Potosi/Cassville’s Manhattyn Udelhofen at the 13:23 mark. The co-op was held to just six field goals in the first half.
“These girls are super in-shape and run the floor well,” Watson said. “They have put in the work away from the regular season, and they are seeing the results from that.”
Galena lists just eight players on its varsity roster.
“We have small numbers, but we know we have to work hard if we want to get back to state,” Hefel said. “We will stay after practice to get extra shots in most days.”
Added Watson: “These girls are texting me every day to get into the gym. They are definitely a motivated group.”
The Pirates got 21 points and six steals from Burcham, while Furlong added 15 points and six steals.
“They are a very unselfish group, and they get along so well with one another,” Watson said. “They are a great group of girls to coach.”
Potosi/Cassville (2-3) was led by Cassie Cooley with 18 points.
