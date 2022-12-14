Galena girls basketball
Buy Now

Galena’s Addie Hefel shoots over Potosi/Cassville’s Emily Bierman during their game Tuesday in Potosi, Wis. Galena won, 71-39.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

POTOSI, Wis. — The Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Galena girls basketball team improved to 10-0 Tuesday night with another lopsided victory.

The Pirates, who have won all of their games by 20 or more points excluding a 52-48 overtime win over Morrison, defeated Potosi/Cassville, 71-39, in non-conference play at Potosi High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.