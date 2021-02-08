Noah Carter has been playing with a lot more confidence lately, and on Sunday afternoon it translated into a much-needed victory for the University of Northern Iowa.
The sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Senior scored 25 points and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a 70-67 win over Indiana State at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Northern Iowa improved to 6-12 overall and 4-8 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while the Sycamores fell to 11-8 overall and 8-6 in the conference.
“I’m just trying to go in there every day, get better in practice and continue to stay confident,” Carter said. “That’s one of the biggest things, honestly, is getting confidence. The team is starting to play with more confidence — every possession, every game — and we’re starting to string some good things together.”
Carter finished in double-figure scoring for the seventh consecutive outing, and his 25-point performance missed his season-best output by just three points. He scored 28 against Western Kentucky in the season opener.
“He has been playing great for us,” said Northern Iowa teammate Austin Phyfe, who scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds on Sunday. “He is really starting to get that confidence — shooting confidence for himself and even becoming a better defender, which is something he really worked on in the offseason.
“That’s a huge spark for us, especially with him being able to guard a bigger dude in the 4 position.”
Carter averages 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 26 minutes per game. He played 40 minutes on Sunday and averaged 32 minutes in the previous three outings after seeing his playing time fluctuate for most of the season.
“He’s just got more will power. He is playing with more determination, playing with more discipline,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson. “It all started with him playing harder.”
Indiana State took a slim, 35-31, advantage into the locker room at the half and held the lead for 33:14 of clock time. But the Panthers increased the defensive intensity in the second half to avenge a four-point loss to the Sycamores a day earlier.
“Honestly, I think it was just us battling,” Carter said of the defensive difference between the two halves. “We just kept at it. We were down, but we continued to battle. We got Phyfe some touches, we got some 3s to finally fall and we didn’t give up. That was the main thing.”
Tyreke Key led the Sycamores with 18 points and five rebounds, while Julian Larry and Jake LaRavia each scored 14 points and LaRavia collected10 rebounds.