Riley Richard and Kobe Vosberg did work for the Cuba City baseball team on Tuesday.
The Cubans picked up a pair of victories in Cuba City, Wis., and both players had a key role in each win. In an 11-inning, 1-0 triumph over Fennimore, Richard pitched 8 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and no walks over 101 pitches, but earned a no decision. Vosberg earned the win in relief, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Mason Reese’s RBI single with the bases loaded gave the Cubans the walk-off victory over the Golden Eagles.
In a 12-8 victory over Southwestern, Vosberg hit for a single and a double while earning the win on the mound in 2 2/3 innings of work with six strikeouts. Richard added a triple as Cuba City improved to 12-6 on the season.
Belmont 13, River Ridge 8 — At Belmont, Wis.: Tyler Simmons finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Riley Christensen belted a home run, and the Braves outlasted the Timberwolves.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 9-12, Waterloo East 2-2 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Peyton Paulsen struck out 10 to win in the circle in the opener and Olivia Francois went deep, then the Mustangs (4-0) completed the sweep in Game 2 as Francois hit a triple and Lydia Ettema and Chandler Houselog both drilled homers as Hempstead cruised past the Trojans.
Waterloo West 3-2, Dubuque Senior 2-8 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Emma Link and Aubree Steines drove in two runs apiece, Ella Johnson delivered a triple and Emma Clancy worked to her defense in the circle as the Rams won Game 2 and salvaged a split with the Wahawks.
Highland 7, Potosi/Cassville 3 — At Highland, Wis.: Jessica Noonan drove in two runs and Shae Siegert hit a double, but the Chieftains couldn’t get much else going in the loss to Highland.
Belmont 10, Benton/Shullsburg 0 (5 innings) — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves scored five runs in the first inning to start hot in the win over the co-op.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 11, West Carroll 9 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Mickayla Bass hit a triple, drove in two runs and won in the circle behind five strikeouts as the co-op used a nine-run fifth inning to pull past the Thunder.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Waterloo Columbus 2, Dyersville Beckman 1 (2OT) — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 3-ranked Sailors outlasted the Trailblazers in a hard-fought 1A regional semifinal.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Feyen leads tri-op — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Dawson Feyen won gold in the 100 (11.54) and 200 (24.04), Will Kieffer captured the 400 (52.42) and Braedyn Budde the 800 (2:04.89) as the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op won the nine-team Durand-Pecatonica Invitational.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Finazzo powers tri-op — At Forreston, Ill.: Julia Finazzo powered the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge team to a Forreston Invitational win on Monday, winning the 100 (12.86), 200 (27.22), 400 (1:01.51) and long jump (5.25 meters) while also running anchor on the winning 4x100 (51.43).
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Rickardsville 7, Key West 0 — At Key West, Iowa: Joey Lehmann went deep and Ryan Mabe finished 3-for-4 with a double to support Tayden Patterson on the mound, and Rickardsville blanked Key West.