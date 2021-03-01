For East Dubuque’s Declan Schemmel, it was a bittersweet night.
The star senior guard became just the ninth player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark, as he netted a team-high 14 points Monday night, giving him 1,005 for his stellar career. Unfortunately, it came during his team’s first loss of the season, as the Warriors fell, 50-42, at Fulton.
“It’s definitely a big milestone,” said Schemmel, who will play at Loras next season. “It feels like a regional game when you’re going for 1,000 points. Every shot, you get butterflies in your stomach, hoping it goes through the net.”
While the milestone did come in a loss, Schemmel believes it will only make his team better for the season’s stretch run.
“I believe everything happens for a reason,” he said. “Any team can be beat on a given day and, unfortunately, we lost tonight. We didn’t play our best and it showed.”
He also noted that while he’s been eying this milestone for quite some, it will be a relief to have it behind him and shift the focus back to his team for the rest of the season.
“I was always looking forward to it though; I was never scared of it,” he said. “I was always more focused on us going undefeated, but unfortunately we failed at that. I was always taught, when you get hit hard in life, you better get back up with more strength and fight back harder.”
East Dubuque (11-1) will not have to wait long to attempt another winning streak as it hosts Orangeville tonight.
The Warriors will be gunning for yet another milestone, as coach Eric Miller is just one win shy of 300 career victories at East Dubuque.
As far as Schemmel is concerned, getting his coach to 300 wins is just as important as the point barrier he passed Monday night.
“He definitely deserves it,” Schemmel said. “He’s been a great coach every year I’ve been here, and helped shape me into the player I am today and the team that we are. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get him that win tonight, but we will get it for him tomorrow.”