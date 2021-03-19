Matt Coronato has torched the United States Hockey League all season long. Friday night was no different.
The Harvard recruit scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Chicago Steel to a 7-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Mystique Community Ice Center. Coronato easily leads the USHL with 39 goals among his 71 points.
The teams meet again tonight in Chicago.
“We had chances to score more than three but we didn’t, and we gave them a chance to get back in the game,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “And they capitalized on their chances.
“We need to hit the net more (tonight) and help Hobie out more than we did in this one. We have to step up our battle level when we get off the bus.”
In the opening minutes, the teams exchanged breakaway opportunities. First, Chicago goalie Jack Stark denied Andrei Buyalsky, then Dubuque’s Hobie Hedquist rejected Coronato.
The Saints cashed in on the next best scoring chance, seconds after the Hedquist save. Daniyal Dzhaniyev took a long outlet pass from Max Montes on the left wing, carried into the Steel zone and wired a shot into the top left corner of the net at the 4:01 mark for his 13th goal of the season.
Just 2:15 later, Ian Pierce doubled the lead with his sixth of the season. He pinched in from the left point and fired a shot that handcuffed Stark before squeaking into the net. Montes and Tristan Lemyre assisted.
Dubuque outshot Chicago, 17-8, in the opening period but settled for a 2-1 lead. Josh Doan scored his 23rd of the season with just 15.9 seconds remaining in the period. Colton Huard had the lone assist.
Coronato tied it 3:38 into the middle period, less than a minute after the Steel killed a penalty. Erik Middendorf and Mackie Samoskevich set up Coronato’s first of the evening.
Dubuque regained the lead at 13:28 of the period on Buyalsky’s 12th of the season. He completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Stephen Halliday and Matt Savoie by tipping a pass past Stark from the top of the goal crease for the power play goal.
But Chicago defenseman Ian Moore quickly got that back, scoring a power play goal of his own 69 seconds later. Coronato and Sam Lipkin assisted.
Coronato struck again 60 seconds into the final stanza to put the Steel ahead, 4-3. USHL points leader Sean Farrell set up the short-handed marker.
The same combination connected for a power play goal at 8:20 to complete Coronato’s hat trick and make it 5-3. Less than a minute later, Lipkin added to the Steel cushion.
Ryan Ufko converted another Coronato feed to round out the scoring.