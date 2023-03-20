All but three of the 16 teams who earned berths in the NCAA Division I hockey tournament feature players with ties to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The tournament begins this weekend and concludes with the Frozen Four on April 6-8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Here is a look at the former Saints in the field:
ALLENTOWN (PA.) REGIONAL
Michigan (24-11-3) earned the tournament's overall No. 3 seed after defeating Minnesota for the Big Ten tournament championship on Saturday. The Wolverines will face ECAC tournament champion Colgate (19-15-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU in one semifinal, while Big Ten at-large selection Penn State (21-15-1) plays Central Collegiate Hockey Association at-large Michigan Tech (24-10-4) at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPNU in the other semifinal.
Erik Portillo, a junior goaltender and a Los Angeles Kings prospect, owns a 23-10-2 record, 3.08 goals against average and .907 save percentage for Michigan. Jackson Hallum, a freshman forward and Vegas Golden Knights prospect contributed 6 goals and 16 points in 36 games. The Wolverines made the field for the 40th time, tied with Minnesota for the most in NCAA history.
Colgate does not have a Dubuque connection.
Penn State’s roster includes sophomore forward Danny Dzhaniyev, who tallied seven goals and 15 points in 35 games.
Logan Pietila, a senior forward, finished third in scoring at Michigan Tech with 11 goals and 22 points in 38 games. Chris Lipe, a senior defenseman, contributed two goals and 10 points in 29 games for the Huskies.
BRIDGEPORT (CONN.) REGIONAL
Quinnipiac (30-4-3) received the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament as an ECAC at-large selection. The Bobcats will play Hockey East member Merrimack (23-13-1) at 4:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNNews in one semifinal, while ECAC tournament runner-up Harvard (24-7-2) meets Big Ten at-large selection Ohio State (20-15-3) at 1 p.m. on ESPNU in the first semifinal.
Quinnipiac’s roster does not include a Dubuque connection.
Nikita Borodayenko, a freshman, tallied a goal and an assist in eight games for Merrimack. Brian Stoya serves as the team’s equipment manager. Alex Jefferies, a former Saints affiliate and New York Islanders prospect, led Merrimack in scoring with 41 points in 37 games.
Henry Thrun, the ECAC’s defensive defenseman of the year, served as Harvard’s team captain in his senior year. The San Jose Sharks prospect tallied seven goals and 31 points in 32 games this season.
Stephen Halliday, the USHL’s Tier I all-time scoring leader and Ottawa Senators prospect, leads Ohio State in scoring with nine goals and 40 points in 38 games. Halliday made honorable mention all-Big Ten as a freshman this winter. Fellow freshman Davis Burnside has tallied 14 goals and 20 points in 38 games, and senior forward Mark Cheremeta hasn’t registered a point in six games. Reilly Herbst, a sophomore goalie, appeared in one game. Buckeyes assistant coach J.B. Bittner served in a similar role in Dubuque.
FARGO (N.D.) REGIONAL
Minnesota (26-9-1) earned the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament after finishing second in the Big Ten tournament and will face Atlantic Hockey tournament champion Canisius (20-18-3) at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 in one semifinal. National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament champion St. Cloud State (24-12-3) meets Central Collegiate Hockey Association tournament champion Minnesota State (25-12-1) at 4 p.m. on ESPNU in the other semifinal.
Bob Motzko, who played on the Saints’ national championship team in 1980-81, earned Big Ten coach of the year accolades after leading the Golden Gophers to the regular-season title. Freshman Connor Kurth contributed six goals and eight points in 35 games this season.
Cooper Haar has two assists in four games during his junior campaign at Canisius.
Brendan Bushy, a graduate student defenseman, has recorded three goals and 11 points in 39 games for St. Cloud State. Jaxon Castor owns a 13-7-1 record, 2.06 goals against average and .920 save percentage in his senior campaign.
Paul Kirtland, who spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach in Dubuque, is in his second season as an assistant at Minnesota State under head coach Mike Hastings.
MANCHESTER (N.H.) REGIONAL
Defending national champion Denver (30-9-0) earned the No. 4 national seed out of the NCHC and will face ECAC at-large selection Cornell (20-10-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPNNews in one semifinal. Hockey East tournament champion Boston University (27-10-0) plays NCHC at-large selection Western Michigan (23-14-1) at 1 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 in the other semifinal.
Tristan Lemyre has contributed four goals and seven points in 17 games as a freshman forward for Denver. Fellow freshman Lucas Olvestad, a defenseman, has one goal and four points in 22 games.
Cornell does not have a tie to Dubuque.
Matt Brown ranks second on the Boston University scoring chart with 15 goals and 44 points in 36 games as a senior forward.
Aidan Fulp, a Western Michigan junior defenseman, has tallied two goals and 15 points in 37 games. Samuel Sjolund, a freshman defenseman, has not appeared in a game for the Broncos this season.
