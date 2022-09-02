For the first time since 2017, the Loras College football team will have a fresh face leading the offense.
The reputation preceding that newcomer is quite lofty.
Four-year starter Noah Sigwarth, the program’s all-time leading passer who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, graduated following the 2021 season.
The Duhawks will turn to sophomore Evan England as their new signal caller when they kick off the season Saturday at UW-Eau Claire. England won the starting job after a tightly-contested battle with junior Garrett Hutchison.
“Anytime you lose a guy the caliber of Noah Sigwarth, there’s a lot of question marks going into the following season,” Loras head coach Steve Helminiak said. “He’s difficult to replace, obviously, but it’s also exciting. It’s exciting that there’s a new chapter and we went through a really good battle. Evan performed really well in the two preseason scrimmages that we had. I’m excited to see what he’s gonna do.”
While the man at the helm of the offense is brand new, Loras returns several key offensive components from last year’s team that finished 4-6 overall and 4-4 in the American Rivers Conference.
“That’s kind of the good thing about having a new quarterback is that we do have a lot of veterans around him,” Helminiak said. “We have a lot of weapons and some really good players around him.”
Loras brings back three of its five starters from last year on the offensive line, starting running back Ty Bausch (598 yards) and its two top receivers in Marty McGovern (388 yards) and Da’Mani Brown (374 yards).
The Duhawks will also bring back the bulk of a defense that allowed 28.7 points per game last season, but flashed the capability throughout the season to make game-changing plays. Josh Kieffer, the Duhawks’ lone returning all-conference player, will lead the charge at linebacker after leading the team in tackles last season.
“We return just about everybody on the back end at linebacker,” Helminiak said.
Loras also brings back three players from last season’s defensive line that saw significant playing time.
“In the two scrimmages we’ve had, (the defense) definitely showed their capabilities,” Helminiak said. “Tons of pressure on the quarterback, takeaways, and that kind of stuff. To have a defense like that is going to be extremely important. We feel really good, cautiously optimistic, but very, very excited about this season.”
Here is a capsule look at the Duhawks this fall:
Coach — Steve Helminiak (10th season, 28-54 overall)
Last year — 4-6, 4-4 American Rivers Conference
Returning starters — Ty Bausch (Sr., 5-8, 180, RB); Marty McGovern (Sr., 6-1, 200, WR); Brett Bower (Sr., 5-9, 190, DB); Josh Kieffer (Sr., 6-3, 215, LB); Da’Mani Brown (Soph., 6-2, 165, WR); Scott Talmadge (Soph., 5-8, 175, K); Mason Morris (Sr., 5-8, 175, DB); Joey Foley (Sr., 6-0, 180, DB); Zach Kemp (Sr., 5-11, 200, DB); Marcus Lampley (Sr., 6-0, 240, DL); Blaine Jordan (Sr., 6-0, 220, DL); Eli Denton (Soph., 5-9, 265, OL); Shawn Corgelas (Sr., 6-4, 280, OL); Mitchell Huisenga (Jr., 6-3, 320, OL); Je’Von Williams (Jr., 5-9, 180, WR); Ben Baughman (Sr., 6-1, 285, OL)
Other returning veterans — Jace Gwynn (Sr., 5-10, 175, DB); Zacchaeus Knighton (Sr., 5-9, 150, DB); Harrison Willis (Sr., 5-6, 155, WR); Kabryn Cook (Sr., 6-4, 200, WR); Dawson Charley (Sr., 6-0, 200, LB); Dustin Harris (Sr., 5-11, 180, DB); Jacob Oquendo (Sr., 5-10, 185, LB); Brandon Phelps (Soph., 5-10, 185, DB); Josh Rydberg (Sr., 5-9, 150, DB); Andrew Hefel (Jr., 6-2, 200, LB); Jayden Upton (Jr., 5-10, 185, LB); Ethan Wertzberger (Soph., 6-3, 265, OL); Michael Crawford (Sr., 6-2, 185, WR); Elijah Dertz, (Jr., 5-10, 260, DL)
Schedule — Sept. 3: at UW-Eau Claire; Sept. 10: at Benedictine; Sept. 17: at Central; Sept. 24: NEBRASKA WESLEYAN; Oct. 1: at Wartburg; Oct. 8: BUENA VISTA; Oct. 15: at Simpson; Oct. 22: COE; Oct. 29: at Luther; Nov. 5: DUBUQUE
