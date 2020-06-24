Greg Heiar will be joining an old friend in the next step in his basketball coaching career.
East Tennessee State University on Tuesday introduced the 44-year-old Dubuque native as its new assistant coach under head coach Jason Shay. Heiar, who stepped down from a similar post at Louisiana State University last week, will begin his new job on July 1.
“I’m extremely excited, thankful and blessed for the opportunity to be at ETSU to work for and with Coach Shay and his staff,” Heiar said in a statement released by the school. “Coming to ETSU presents an opportunity to be at a place where basketball is very important and a chance to coach, mentor and develop a group of student-athletes in a positive way while competing for championships.
“I’ve known Coach Shay for over 15 years and have always admired his basketball mind, his ability to teach the game, develop student-athletes and connect with people. Jason is a winner. Everywhere he has been, his teams have won.”
The Dubuque Wahlert grad brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the NCAA Division I program located in Johnson City, Tenn. He spent the past three seasons at LSU where he served as associate head coach in 2019-20.
Heiar helped the Tigers win a Southeastern Conference championship, a Sweet 16 appearance and 67 victories.
His coaching resume includes assistant coaching stops at Wichita State (2011-17), Southern Mississippi (2009-11), Chipola (Fla.) Junior College (2003-04) and Loras College (2002-03). He served as the head coach at Chipola from 2004-09, worked as a student assistant at Mount St. Clare College in Clinton, Iowa, in 2000, followed by a stint as a graduate assistant at Loras in 2001.
“Greg is a ball coach,” Shay said in a statement released by the school. “He has a proven track record in player development. He loves to be in the gym and help players maximize their potential. He is tremendous at fostering relationships with the players as well as building those connections on the recruiting trail. More importantly, he brings a winning pedigree to East Tennessee State University.”
Snitker, Blaser make Dean’s List at UNI — Dubuque Hempstead grad Reed Snitker, a freshman defensive end on the Northern Iowa football team, earned a spot on the school’s Dean’s List by maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average in mathematics/statistics/actuarial science. He redshirted for the football team, which went 10-5 and reached the semifinal playoffs last season. Also making the Dean’s List was Western Dubuque grad William Blaser, a junior offensive lineman majoring in Exercise Science.
Former area preps honored for academics — Four Dubuque County baseball players earned academic all-region accolades from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference this spring. Southwestern’s Wil Courtney, a Dubuque Hempstead grad, and Southeastern’s Kyle Lehmann, a Western Dubuque grad, earned first-team honors for maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.5. Kirkwood’s Jackson Bennett and Joel Vaske, both former Dyersville Beckman standouts, landed second-team accolades for carrying a GPA of at least 3.0.