Brady Griebel found a bright spot on a gloomy day.
Bellevue’s top-ranked senior set a new school record with a time of 15:32, winning the title at a 16-team invitational on Tuesday in Tipton, Iowa.
Griebel, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, held off Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker — ranked second in Class 2A — by 1 second to win the race. The Comets finished third in the team standings, also getting a ninth-place 17:08 from Brady’s younger brother, Payton Griebel.
Bobcats finish 1-2-3 — At Waverly, Iowa: Lauren Klein took the title in 20:16, Lilly Boge was runner-up in 20:58 and Audrey Biermann was third in 21:24 as Western Dubuque took the top three spots in the girls junior-senior race at the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock.
The Bobcats’ Alyssa Klein was runner-up in the freshman-sophomore race in 19:47.
WD’s Cade Messer finished fifth in the boys junior-senior race with a time of 17:34.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Class 4A second-ranked Bobcats won a five-set thriller over 5A No. 12 Prairie, led by a dominating 15-4 win in the final set to clinch it.
Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo East 1 — At Nora Gym: Emma Link delivered 29 digs and Katelyn Egan had 18 assists as the Rams (8-3) rallied past the Trojans, 16-25, 25-20, 25-13, 26-24.
Cedar Falls 3, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Wahlert: Iowa Class 5A No. 3-ranked Cedar Falls (8-0) impressed in handling the 4A No. 14 Golden Eagles, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21. Wahlert dropped to 1-6 on the season.
Marion 3, West Delaware 0 — At Marion, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 4 Indians swept in a ranked showdown with the 4A No. 6 Hawks, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 120, Dubuque Wahlert 66 — At Loras: Zoe Heiar picked up wins in the 100 butterfly (1:02.94) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.11), while also helping Avery Schmidt, Ariana Yaklich and Natalie Kelzer to victory in the 200 medley relay, in the Golden Eagles’ loss to the Cougars.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UD’s Bunjes honored — University of Dubuque freshman Brooke Bunjes was named the American Rivers Conference’s Female Co-Athlete of the Week. The Belvidere, Ill., native shot an 81-76—157 to earn medalist honors at the Luther Norse Classic over the weekend, helping the Spartans win the team title.