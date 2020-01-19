Eddie Smith had plenty of options when it came to picking a college.
A standout wrestler at Sauk Prairie High School in Wisconsin, Smith was being recruited by perennial NCAA Division III national championship contenders Wartburg and Augsburg, and Division II power Saint Cloud State.
Smith’s uncle wrestled under legendary coach Jim Miller at Wartburg and won two national championships with the Knights.
His heart was pulling him toward Waverly.
Then, Loras coach T.J. Miller — Jim’s son — entered the picture.
“He drove an hour and a half to see me for 10 minutes,” Smith recalled this week. “He said ‘yeah, we were 2-13 last year, but I want to win a national title and I want you to be one of the people to do it with me.’
T.J. Miller was about to open his first season with the Duhawks after one season as the associate head coach under Randy Steward.
There were plenty of unknowns.
“I was kind of crazy back then. I probably wasn’t talking straight,” Miller said. “I had been on a winning program almost everywhere I’ve been, whether it was college or down in Holy Cross, and that 2-13 was a really hard year, so I was running around going from city to city trying to recruit all sorts of guys. Eddie was definitely one that I really wanted. Him and Clint (Lembeck) and Guy (Patron), I told all three of those within a week that I wanted to build my program around these three guys and it’s crazy how it all worked out.”
THE FOUNDATION
As Miller says, his high school career was “decent.”
A two-time state place-winner at Cedar Falls, Miller really hit his stride in college — once he got to Wartburg.
“My goal was just to be an All-American one time. That was my goal,” said Miller, whose college roommate, Blake Gillis, was a four-time national finalist. “I don’t know what changed, but I wasn’t satisfied with being on the bench anymore. I was jealous. I was jealous of my roommate. He got all this hardware, and I decided that I wanted that and made some decisions in my life, and it happened.”
Miller went 131-9 at Wartburg and won the 2007 197-pound national championship. He was a three-time Iowa Conference champion, a three-time All-American, and helped the Knights win three national team championships.
After graduation, Miller spent two seasons as a strength and conditioning coach and an assistant wrestling coach at Wartburg, helping coach the Knights to the 2009 team championship.
After that, he spent five seasons as the head coach at Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, twice winning a state championship and finishing state runner-up once. In five seasons, Miller sent 30 wrestlers to the Louisiana state finals, winning 14 championships.
Then, Miller returned closer to home.
Steward brought him aboard as associate head coach with the idea that Miller would spend at least a couple seasons as an assistant before taking over.
“I thought it was going to be a couple years. I didn’t think it was going to be one season and then take the reins,” Miller said. “I thought it was going to be more like two years, then he was going to retire and get a job in Dubuque and he’s going to be there to mentor me. That’s kind of what we were thinking. And then he had an unbelievable opportunity that came up.”
After one season, Steward took the head coaching job at Sonoraville High School in Georgia.
Miller says Steward always used to talk about the Smoky Mountains and joke about taking a job there.
“He always loved the area,” Miller said of Steward, who was named Georgia’s wrestling coach of the year in 2019. “Sure enough, the opportunity came and he jumped on it.”
THE RIGHT-HAND MAN
Miller was thrown into the fire without much of a safety net, but the timing was serendipitous.
Miller and former Saint Ansgar and University of Northern Iowa wrestler Trevor Kittleson had been talking about coaching opportunities at times when their paths crossed. When Steward was telling Miller about his new job, Kittleson was at the Graber Center with his Perry High School wrestling team for an Iron Sharpens Iron team wrestling camp.
“I told him something would be coming down the line, because I talked to him at the state tournament,” Miller said. “And then boom, Randy tells me, I walk out the door and there’s Kittleson.”
Kittleson is just as visible as Miller — perhaps moreso during matches.
“We call him ‘Taz,’ like the Tasmanian Devil. He’s 100% energy all the time,” Smith said. “I love it. He’s a great man, great coach, and I don’t know what I’d do without him.”
An Iowa state champion who set Saint Ansgar High records for wins in a season and career, and career pins, Kittleson was a national qualifier at UNI and coached 18 state qualifiers in five years as Perry’s head coach.
Quite simply, he lives, eats and breathes wrestling.
“It’s been awesome being here. It‘s the most fun I’ve ever had in wrestling,” Kittleson said.
THE RISE
Smith is now a senior with the Duhawks, starting at 165 pounds and a returning all-American after placing fourth at last year’s national tournament. He’s 80-31 in his career and ranked third by InterMat.
“For some reason I just trusted (Miller),” said Smith, whose father Scott, is from Dubuque and lived here for two years before moving to Prairie du Sac, Wis. “It was a gut feeling and here we are. It’s been the best decision I ever made.”
It’s that ability to build trust that has Miller’s program where it’s at.
Lembeck, an all-American last year, is rated seventh at 141. Patron, a three-time all-American, is ranked No. 2 at 197.
Loras crowned a total of five all-Americans last year (Brandon Murray, Jacob Krakow) and placed second as a team at the D-III national tournament, the best finish in program history and the first time the Duhawks have earned a team trophy at the D-III meet.
“You just try to be as honest as possible, no matter how hard it is,” Miller said. “When you’re recruiting, just tell them the truth. I call a spade a spade and I don’t really beat around the bush. I don’t sell empty dreams or anything.
“I say it’s going to be really hard, this is what we’re going to do and it’s going to be a lot of fun. You aren’t going to regret it. Usually those are the kind of the terms I’m using when I say hey come to Loras. Now that I can look at everything with a different lens, in a different place, this place is unbelievably special. Just the history, the school, the tradition, the alumni. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s not hard to sell that stuff when it’s true. The proof is in the pudding.”
A quick look through the roster shows that approach works. There are plenty of names on the roster that should be familiar to even casual high school wrestling fans.
The roster is stocked with area prep standouts Kolton Bartow (Dubuque Wahlert), Matt Connolly (Dubuque Senior), Tyler Murphy (Dubuque Hempstead), Nolan Noonan (Cascade). It also includes a strong list of state qualifiers, medalists and champions from the tri-state area in three-time Wisconsin state champion Shane Liegel (River Valley), Baylor Crigger (Camanche), Kirk Mommsen (Davenport Assumption), Matt Randone (Assumption), Slade Sifuentes (Lake Mills), Travis Willers (Pleasant Valley) and Wyatt Wriedt (North Scott) — and more.
Loras has also branched out to New Jersey, Montana, California and — with Miller’s ties and the addition of assistant coach and native son Jon Orillion — Louisiana.
It’s not uncommon to see both Miller and Kittleson at area prep wrestling duals, looking for another hammer to add to the room.
“If we’re off or we don’t have a meet or a tournament, we’re going to see somebody somewhere about any chance we get,” Kittleson said. “Personally, I love going and talking to the high school coaches that I got to be friends with when I was a high school coach. I love going to see the athletes compete. I just love wrestling, so I love going and it feels right to go do those things. It doesn’t bother me and thankfully I have a great wife who understands as well.”
THE OBSTACLE
While Loras hopes to capture that national title, there is a fairly large obstacle in its way: Wartburg is the 27-time defending conference champion.
A streak that Miller once helped build, he’s now trying to break — although that isn’t exactly his focus.
“I just wanted to come here and make an impact, and I think we’ve done that pretty quickly. It was a pretty quick turnaround,” Miller said. “I don’t focus on Wartburg or their streak or what’s going on. That’s everybody else’s job.
“We just take it one day at a time, like it says on the outside of our door coming into the room. We just try to get better, and soon enough after a period goes by you look up, and good things happen. I’m excited about where we’re at.
While the Duhawks have gotten close, they still haven’t quite been able to dethrone the Knights.
Wartburg and Augsburg have been the only teams to beat Loras in a dual over the past three seasons.
The Duhawks have five more American Rivers Conference duals before they potentially get another shot at the Knights.
Loras and Wartburg face off on Feb. 14 in Waverly, Iowa.
“Honestly, we’re just taking it one day at a time,” Kittleson said. “We’re trying to do everything we can, putting our head down and going to work, working on the guys we’ve got in here, going out and getting guys, hustling. Just a relentless pursuit of excellence is what we’re trying to do. I don’t know that there’s anything special about it other than we’re worrying about ourselves and what we can do to get better each and every day.”