FARLEY, Iowa — As the racing season’s stretch run fast approaches, points are at a premium.
The drivers will take them any way they can get them, even if it is quite opportunistic.
That was the theme Wednesday night at the 300 Raceway as three of the four feature races were claimed after late cautions proved beneficial for the winners and detrimental for those involved.
In the night’s first feature, Manchester’s Phillip Holtz took advantage of two cautions midway through the IMCA stock car race. On the third turn of Lap 8, Sabula’s Chase Zaruba — who was running in second place — exited with a malfunction. Shortly after, leader Tom Schmitt, of Independence, left the race when his car malfunctioned in Lap 10. After the restart, Holtz and Johnny Spaw ran neck-and-neck through the final five laps, with Holtz narrowly claiming the checkered flag. Spaw (114) holds a slim season’s point lead over Holtz (106) at the 300 Raceway.
The 20-lap IMCA modified feature was another race of opportunity. Dubuque’s Tyler Madigan was the leader through the first 18 laps, but a late exit on Turn 4 opened the door for Jeff Larson of Freeport, Ill., and Sunday’s Julien Dubuque Classic modified champion, Timmy Current of Bernard. In a tight finish to the checkered flag, Larson nudged Current to claim the feature victory. Peosta’s Eric Pollard crossed in third and LaMotte’s Ryan Duhme took fifth place.
“It’s awesome, we’ve had a great year,” Larson said. “This is another 40-point win, so it’s amazing. We shouldn’t have won that one, but we will take it though.”
With the victory, Larson improved upon his points lead over Current at the 300 Raceway 118-104. Manchester’s Rod McDonald sits just behind in third place at 103, and Pollard in fourth at 98 points. Dubuque’s John Campbell is in fifth place with 90 season points.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going into next Wednesday and gives us a little bigger point lead,” Larson said. “Hopefully, we can come in here then and seal the deal.”
In the cleanest race of the evening, Monticello’s Troy Bauer took the checkered flag in the 15-lap sport mod feature. Bernard’s Justin Becker crossed in second and Maquoketa’s Jarett Franzen claimed third. With the victory, Bauer maintains a slim seven-point advantage in season points over Hazel Green Wis., native, Jason Roth, who finished in fourth place Wednesday.
The final race evening was another window of opportunity as a late caution in Lap 22 opened the door for winner Justin Kay, of, Wheatland. Peosta’s Eric Pollard led the entirety of the first 20 laps, but a spin-out on Turn 3 of the final three laps spelled doom. Pollard dropped to fourth after the restart and Durango’s Bryan Moreland, who was in second, dropped to fifth.
Kay narrowly edged Davenport’s Matt Ryan to claim the checkered flag and ride into victory lane. Dubuque’s Jeremiah Hurst finished third, and Pollard fourth.
“I couldn’t even see Pollard when all that happened with him,” Kay said. “All I saw was him spinning and was hoping no one else got into him, but I guess you take ‘em when you can get ‘em.”
Kay said Wednesday’s victory came at just the right time.
“We have struggled here lately,” he said. “It’s been a while,’’ he said.
The win also inched Kay closer to Ryan in the season points championship.
“It was a really good night for that,” he said. “It keeps us up right there in it.”