Oakley Harbaugh went 4-for-6 with three RBIs on Friday night to lead Clayton Ridge/Central to a 5-4, 10-8 doubleheader sweep of Turkey Valley in Upper Iowa Conference baseball action at Guttenberg, Iowa.
Harbaugh went 3-for-4, while Hazen Loan, Drake Ostrander and Brandon Thiese had two hits apiece in the opener. Caleb Helle and Thiese combined for a two-hitter, and Clayton Ridge/Central pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win.
In the second game, Thiese had his second straight two-RBI performance. Clayton Ridge/Central collected only five hits but benefited from six walks in improving to 3-11 this season.
Maquoketa 6-7, Dyersville Beckman 4-3 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals stopped an eight-game losing streak to the Trailblazers with the WaMaC Conference sweep Friday night. Maquoketa (11-5, 10-4 WaMaC) went 4-2 during the week to move into second place behind DeWitt Central (14-2, 10-0) in the WaMaC East standings. Beckman (7-10, 5-9) went 0-7 during the week.
Camanche 14, Bellevue 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jackson Wagner had one of Bellevue’s three hits and drove in the only run as the Comets lost to Camanche in five innings.
Cascade game postponed — Cascade’s game on Friday night was postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Iowa City Regina program.
PREP SOFTBALL
Senior doubleheader postponed — Dubuque Senior’s Mississippi Valley Conference twinbill on Friday at Cedar Rapids Washington was postponed to July 13. It was reported last week that Washington had postponed its games Wednesday due to a potential coronavirus exposure.