Well, that didn’t take too long.
After guiding a young, inexperienced University of Mississippi volleyball team to a 1-19 record in her first season as head coach last season, Dubuque native Kayla Banwarth has turned the Rebels into winners. Ole Miss takes a perfect 12-0 mark into a Southeastern Conference match against No. 6-ranked Kentucky tonight in Oxford, Miss.
The Rebels brought in nine new players, including four transfers and five freshmen. Two of those freshmen were committed to Ole Miss prior to Banwarth’s arrival.
“We knew the second I got here we had to hit the ground running in recruiting and we did just that,” Banwarth said during a press conference earlier this month. “I think through our 2022 class, we’ll have brought in 23 new faces. It was just a matter of getting some players here that we recruited and learning how to utilize the players that we didn’t recruit.
“We brought in a lot of key pieces that are seeing the court this year, and plugging them into our system, which we had another year to train which are two big factors in the turn around.”
That included setter Kylee McLaughlin, the Big 12 Setter of the Year in 2018 while playing for Oklahoma. She is a graduate student at Ole Miss.
The Rebels showed they were for real by defeating Western Kentucky earlier this month. It marked the Rebels’ first win over a top-15 team since 2010. Ole Miss is 1-0 in the SEC.
“I think we’re on track,” Banwarth said. “I try to keep high hopes and low expectations. So, we might be a little ahead of where I thought we would be at with this win over Western Kentucky, but we have a very steep mountain that we’ve projected to climb, but I think we’re right on track with where we want to be right now.”
Banwarth replaced Steven McRoberts, who went 111-82 in six seasons at Ole Miss. The Rebels finished 14-18 and 14-15 in his final two seasons at the helm.
Banwarth starred at Dubuque Wahlert and the University of Nebraska before representing the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games. She served as an assistant coach at Nebraska for three seasons, helping the Cornhuskers win the 2017 national championship and finish second in 2018 in her first two seasons.
Area grads leading Wartburg football — Four former area football players lead the Wartburg College football team in four key offensive categories. Jase Moore, a senior quarterback from Clayton Ridge, is 59-for-95 (62.11%) for 601 yards and three touchdowns in three games. His top target is Drake George, a sophomore from Western Dubuque who has caught 15 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Hunter Clasen, a junior from Bellevue, has rushed 24 times for 128 yards. And Ben Bryant, a sophomore from Western Dubuque, leads the team with seven punt returns for 106 yards, an average of 15.14 yards per return.
Bildstein wins another A-R-C honor — The American Rivers Conference named Wartburg College’s Kylie Bildstein, a senior middle hitter from Dyersville Beckman, as its female athlete of the week. She led the Knights’ volleyball team to a 5-0 week and a 17-0 start to the season with 58 kills, a .467 hitting percentage, eight solo blocks and 10 assisted blocks. She is a six-time conference athlete of the week.
Streicher claims golf honor — Simpson College freshman Madeline Streicher, a former Edgewood-Colesburg standout, earned the A-R-C female golfer of the week award. She shot a 77 to win the Simpson Invitational by five strokes.
Brandt earns defensive award — Loras College defender Michael Brandt, a junior from Ankeny, Iowa, received the A-R-C men’s soccer defensive player of the week award. He helped the Duhawks (6-2-1) to a 1-1 week and played stellar defense over 181 minutes.
Lawrence reaches 1,000 kills — University of Wisconsin-La Crosse outside hitter Emma Lawrence, a senior from Benton, Wis., recorded the 1,000th kill of her collegiate volleyball career recently. She has 259 already this season to raise her total to 1,019. Lawrence earned first-team all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference accolades in 2018 and 2019. She led the team in kills both seasons, recording 318 as a freshman and 442 as a sophomore.
WIAC honors UW-P golfer — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Markie Ash, a senior from Waupaca, Wis., earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s golfer of the week award. She won the UW-Whitewater Fall Invitational with a 36-hole score of 147 on Sept. 24-25 at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville, Wis. She won by six strokes and broke her own 36-hole school record of 150 strokes, which was set at the Highland Classic earlier this season. Her 73 second round score was also a new personal best and tied for second lowest in school history.
Loras welcomes Hall of Fame class — Loras College will induct six new members into its athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies this week during homecoming. The inductees include Lindsay (Bava) Leeberg (Class of 2010, basketball), Thomas Boeh (Class of 1981, cross country and track), Dick Cody (Class of 1981, football), Mark Eisbach (Class of 1984, football) and the father-son duo of wrestlers Jay Figgins (Class of 2008 and Jim Figgins (Class of 1968).
Loras’ 2020 Hall of Fame class will also be recognized this weekend after the pandemic cancelled last year’s ceremony. They include Kathryn (Froehlich) Christiansen (1991), Pete Maldonado (1992), Rob Murray (2001), Kyle White (2008) and Joe Schaefer (1962).