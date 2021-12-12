It wasn’t a pretty start for West Delaware.
But, it was a start the Hawks made sure to put in their rearview mirror quickly.
Brooke Krogmann scored 15 points and Ella Koloc added 14 points as the Hawks fell into an early hole before roaring back with a 20-2 run to rush past Dubuque Wahlert, 52-38, on Saturday at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic at Loras College.
“Honestly, we kind of got a butt-chewing by our coach,” said Koloc, the standout libero on the Hawks’ state championship volleyball team. “That got us fired up. Sometimes you need that and it worked.”
Coming off an icy shooting performance the night before against city rival Senior, the Golden Eagles (1-4) came out firing. Maria Freed grabbed her second steal and set up Olivia Donovan inside, then Nora King sank a trey to give Wahlert a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter.
“We had a heated conversation during the timeout,” West Delaware coach Matt Uthoff said. “They needed a wake up. But this was the end of a long week for us, our fourth game this week and the last of our NBA schedule. I’m just proud of how they responded and ratcheted up our intensity defensively.”
The Hawks (3-4) turned the game around at that point, heating up for a game-changing 20-2 run that put them in front the rest of the way. Krogmann stepped back and swished a 3 to give the Hawks their first lead at 11-10, and WD held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“You just go with it,” Koloc said. “We didn’t decide to make any excuses, and I was really proud that we all came out and proved that we could do it and come back.”
Wahlert’s cold shooting reared its ugly head once again in the second quarter, finishing 0-for-10 and converting just four free throws as the Hawks extended their lead. Koloc hit a triple, then Josie McMahon scored in transition off a steal. Koloc connected from beyond the arc once again as WD held a 28-16 lead heading into the locker room at half.
“Ella’s a player,” Uthoff said. “She’s a four-year starter for us and she was there for the lowest of lows, and she’s with us as we try to build this thing back to where we think we can get it. I couldn’t be prouder of her leadership she’s shown this year.”
Claire Ridenour nailed a trey to extend WD’s lead to 32-17 at the 5:38 mark of the third quarter, and all seemed to be in the Hawks’ favor. Just like on Friday night, however, the Eagles refused to quit.
Freed — who led the Eagles with 10 points — converted from downtown and then scored inside to cut WD’s lead to 40-33 midway through the fourth quarter. Donovan’s jumper made it 43-37 with 1:48 to go, but Wahlert ran out of time as the Hawks ran clock and sealed it at the free-throw line.
“We had a hot start,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “The kids worked hard and we’re just trying to find someone to get the ball in the hole. We started aggressive and confused them in the zone, but they made the adjustments and hit some shots. I’m proud that we never quit and made a comeback, but we’re going to have some growing pains here early.”
Freshman center Claire Lueken added 13 rebounds, seven assists and six points for Wahlert.