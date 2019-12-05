Here is a capsule look at city wrestling teams this winter:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chuck Haas
Last year — 11-5 (6-1 MVC)
Returning state qualifiers — Adler Kramer (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — Joey Horch (Soph.); Gable Brooks (Soph.); Brandon Schmal (Sr.); Ben Faber (Sr.); Cayden Lovett (Jr.); Adam Ward (Soph.)
Promising newcomer — Keegan Eitter
Outlook — The Mustangs had a senior-dominant starting lineup last year and will be looking for new leaders with a balanced roster. Kramer made his state debut last season and went 1-2 at 113 pounds, finishing the season 28-11. Faber (23-12) and Lovett (18-13) also posted winning records for Hempstead last season, which could see some movement from its early season lineup. Kramer is ranked sixth at 120 pounds to begin the season; Faber is 10th at 145. The Mustangs open the season tonight at home against Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
SENIOR
Coach — Joe Connolly
Last year — 2-6 (2-5 MVC)
Returning state qualifiers — None
Returning veterans — Luke Busch (Jr.); Neil Butler (Sr.); Dylan Dean (Soph.); Carter Elliott (Sr.); Jon Flanagan (Sr.); Ashtyn Howell (Jr.); Christian Kemp (Sr.); Ethan Manders (Soph.); DaShawn Tigges (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Carly Hefel (Fr.); Marissa Kamm (Fr.); Meara Neuwoehner (Fr.); Hannah Reel (Fr.)
Outlook — The Rams’ wrestling room has been boosted with the arrival of 18 freshmen, which should provide both competition and depth. Senior also has a handful of females on the roster for the first time in recent memory. Elliott and Flanagan were two of four Senior wrestlers who placed third at last year’s Class 3A district meet, just missing a trip to the state tournament. Elliott finished the season 24-13 while Flanagan went 12-9. With another offseason under their belt, the Rams are hoping for a return to Des Moines in February. Senior opens the season tonight at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
WAHLERT
Coach — Joel Allen
Last year — 2-11 (0-6 MVC)
Returning state qualifier — Connor Dehn (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Bryce Anstoetter (Jr.); Gabe Anstoetter (Jr.); Joe Bahl (Sr.); Marik Dickson (Sr.); Dustin Digman (Soph.); Jimmy McDermott (Jr.); Henry Tomecek (Jr.); Colton Kisting (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Jaidyn Bartow (Sr.); Grace Burke (Sr.); Bree Buxton (Jr.); Aliyah Carter (Sr.); Ivy Dearstone (Jr.); Alana Duggan (Soph.); Rachel Eddy (Sr.); Maggie Friederick (Sr.); Paige Hummel (Sr.); Aunna Huseman (Sr.); Anna Kalb (Jr.); Maria Kircher (Sr.); Mia Kunnert (Soph.); Julia Norton (Sr.); Alixandra Oliver (Jr.); Libby Perry (Sr.); Alaina Schmidt (Sr.); Brenna Schultz (Jr.); Ellie Timmerman (Sr.); Hayley Welbes (Jr.); Karlie Welbes (Sr.); Ariana Yaklich (Jr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have more wrestlers in their room than usual with 40 athletes on the roster. Wahlert also has arguably the largest contingent of female wrestlers, with at least 22 listed. Dehn went 0-2 in his state tournament debut last season, but wasn’t completely healthy and hopes to get another shot. He is ranked No. 6 at 170 to begin the season. The Eagles should be solid at the middle to upper weights, but will need starters around Digman at the lower end. Wahlert opens the season tonight at Linn-Mar.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Paul Cleary
Last year — 20-7 (6-1 MVC); Seventh place at Iowa Class 3A state duals
Returning state qualifiers — Jake Hosch (Sr.); Jared Cordes (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Dakota Lau (Sr.); Joe Loffa (Sr.); Joseph Simon (Soph.); Trent Busch (Jr.); Tony Lyon (Sr.); Max Classen (Soph.); Carter Kluesner (Sr.); Jonathan Savolt (Sr.); Ryan Cook (Jr.); Levi Burds (Sr.); Corbin Collins (Jr.); Trayton Kurimski (Soph.); Ben Schueller (Soph.); Mitchell Ashline (Jr.); Kyle Schirmer (Jr.); Emerson Lux-Morales (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Logan Massey (Fr.); Marcus Walker (Fr.); Nevin Pins (Fr.); Sawyer Nauman (Jr.); Jagger McCool (Fr.); Jefferson Lux-Morales (Fr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats will have plenty of chances for new faces to step up after graduating six starters, including four state qualifiers. WD could have the largest roster in program history with nearly 70 wrestlers, which means depth at multiple weights. Cleary needs just four wins to claim his 200th career dual victory as Bobcats coach. He is 196-59 entering his ninth season. Hosch is ranked No. 2 at 182 pounds while Cordes is 10th at 138. Western Dubuque also has four female wrestlers on the roster — freshmen Megan Sautter, Josie Jecklin, Keisha Walker and Mya Lindauer. The Bobcats open the season tonight at home against Cedar Falls.