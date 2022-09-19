The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s soccer team got goals from four different sources en route to a 4-1 win over Albion on Sunday afternoon inside Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.
The Pioneers improved to 4-2-1 on the season behind an offense that has scored 11 goals over the past three games, all wins.
Sophomore Clayton Mobile his fourth goal of the season in the 20th minute to give the Pioneers a quick lead. Freshman Danny Gutzwiller assisted on the goal, sending a cross into the middle of the field for Mobile to fire past the keeper.
In the 22nd minute, freshman Sebastian Carranza lofted a perfect cross over the defense to the waiting foot of junior Jack Gentilli who tucked a shot inside the left post before the keeper could make the save. Gentilli’s goal was his fifth in the past three games.
Gutzwiller and Brant Mueller added insurance goals in the second half.
North Central 3, Dubuque 1 — At Naperville, Ill.: Drew Wisdom scored his first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 78th minute to help the Spartans (4-3-1) avoid the shutout. North Central improved to 6-0-2 on goals by Eloi Nyibizi, Matteo Innocenti and Jack Bonavia.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Dubuque 8th at Division III Classic — At Hastings, Minn.: The University of Dubuque finished eighth in the two-day Division III Classic at Emerald Greens Golf Course.
Morgan Hawkins made the biggest move on the leader board with a 1-over-par 74 to finish with a two day total of 154 (+8) to tie for 15th pace. Madison Bowers shot six strokes better to finish at 158 (+12) and tie for 27th with teammate Sydney Killeen. Brooke Bunjes tied for 38th, Mary Edwards tied for 56th, and Maya Gusciora tied for 65th.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hamline 6, Dubuque 3 —At Dubuque: Bjarne Bachmann won at No. 1 singles and doubles, and former Dubuque Senior standout Josh Huseman won at No. 6 singles for the Spartans’ lone wins.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hamline 6, Dubuque 3 —At Dubuque: Hayden Warner won at No. 1 singles and doubles, and Alyssa Stevenson won at No. 2 singles for Dubuque.
