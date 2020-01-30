EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Galena knows what type of game to expect against rival East Dubuque.
The contests mostly resemble a slow, defensive grinder. Not exactly the Pirates’ favorite order at the game shop, but a win’s a win.
And they’re starting to mount.
Sami Wasmund and Claire Martensen scored 10 points apiece, and Corrina Noble added seven as the Pirates battled past the Warriors, 38-30, on Wednesday night at East Dubuque High School.
“Every time we play them, they’re tough, they’re gritty and they play good defense,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “They threw some different defenses at us, and we were fortunate to hit some shots from outside when the kids needed to.”
Galena (21-5, 7-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) won its fifth straight and has captured 13 of its last 14 contests. Additionally, the Pirates swept the three-game season series with the Warriors (14-11, 3-4).
“At the beginning of the season, we just weren’t playing together, even though we had basically the same team back,” said Martensen, a sophomore. “Our chemistry was just off, but now we’re back in the groove. We’re talking and we’re all becoming better teammates together to get these wins.”
It was far from a pretty contest, as the Pirates shot 33 percent (9-for-27) from the field with 17 turnovers, and the Warriors finished at 38 percent (13-for-34) with 16 turnovers. But Galena found a way, which is the mark of a good basketball team.
“We’re playing really good basketball right now,” Watson said. “I’m not overly thrilled with how we played tonight, but our defense has been really good. We’ve got to keep working. The postseason is going to be a grind like this. It’s going to be really difficult to get out of this area, and the kids understand that.”
Maggie Furlong and Martensen opened the game with conversions beyond the arc, and the Pirates never trailed in the contest. Mackenzie Muehleip added a putback to make it 8-0, but the Warriors answered to cut it to 8-6. Galena went to the charity stripe to extend the lead to 13-8 at the end of the quarter.
Noble and Wasmund then opened the second quarter with consecutive treys, quickly taking a 19-10 lead on the Warriors. Brittney Dietzel’s pump fake and spin move in the lane pulled East Dubuque within 22-14 at the half.
Martensen continued her hot shooting from downtown after the break, sinking a triple to extend the Pirates’ lead to 27-15 with 5:50 to go in the third quarter. Then she connected on another trey to keep the lead at 30-19 at the 4:32 mark, and the Pirates built their lead to 35-21 at the end of the third before withstanding a 9-3 run by the Warriors in the fourth to hang on.
“I’ve been in a slump a little bit, so I’ve been focused on assists,” Martensen said. “So, when they fall that’s always good. It gets us in a good mood and gets those feels higher.”
Paige Middendorf scored 10 points to lead the Warriors, who were without starters Anna Berryman (finger injury) and Carly Wemett (concussion). The game honored East Dubuque sixth grader Aeryn Hazelton, who is battling an illness and the two communities raised money for the family’s medical costs.
“I think everyone knows we’re going to be limping into the postseason,” East Dubuque coach Scott Schaber said. “But this team’s going to crawl before they give up, that’s for sure. For these kids to battle and make it an eight-point game with our players out, that’s big. Our kids played with extreme heart tonight.
“It’s awesome that our two communities came together to help out a great cause,” Schaber added.