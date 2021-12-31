A stellar prep career followed by an even better collegiate one left Morgan Pitz wanting more.
And now, the Cascade girls basketball program is better because of it.
Pitz, an all-state player as a prep for Western Dubuque, led her team to the state basketball tournament in three consecutive seasons. She was a three-time all-conference performer at Clarke University from 2017-2020, guiding the Pride to two NAIA Elite Eight appearances during the most successful four-year span in program history.
The Farley, Iowa, native and third-grade teacher at Cascade Elementary — who has her name plastered all over the Clarke record books — is now making an impact on the prep coaching ranks.
Pitz joined head coach Mike Sconsa’s staff this season as an assistant, and the 18th-year leader of the Cougars couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.
“She’s doing outstanding,” Sconsa said. “She’s extremely competitive, comes form a wonderful background at WD and Clarke, and has played under some great coaches. So far, she has developed a really good rapport with the kids and they rely on her and go to her for things.”
Pitz says seeing the game from her coach’s chair rather than running the court as a player has been a big change, but a rewarding one.
“It’s a lot different from playing in high school and then in college, but it’s been awesome, though,” Pitz said. “I’ve learned so much from Mike and the other coaches at Cascade. It’s been lots of fun. Just seeing the other side of it and what all goes on, I’m enjoying it a lot.”
And according to Sconsa, despite being only a first-year coach, Pitz is a natural.
“She sees the game very well and I like how she’s always giving insight and suggestions, which is what I need the most,” he said.
Learning under the tutelage of Sconsa, who has led the Cougars to eight state tournament berths and the program’s only state championship in 2018, has been an ideal fit for Pitz.
But, she says, it’s his easy-going, light-hearted demeanor that made the transition from player to coach so seamless.
“He’s just a big jokester with all the players,” said Pitz. “He just throws in these little jokes here and there to lighten up the practice or before a game to make (the players) less nervous. He’s just a very funny guy. He’s been very welcoming, so it’s made it easier to talk to the girls and everything.”
This season, Pitz has learned the mastery behind Cascade’s patented 2-3 zone defense, a defining component of its success over the last 15 years. But more than that, she is taking in all the nuances that go into preparing for a game.
“Just the little tricks and drills and everything that goes into coaching,” she said. “It’s just awesome to see and definitely helped me grow as a coach already.”
And as much as the young coach has benefited from the pedigree of the Cascade girls program, Sconsa says Pitz has only added to that with her own shining resume.
“She’s got a great personality and is easy to talk to,” he said. “I think that’s why the girls like her a lot. And once they learned more about her (playing career)… it’s huge. She was a very talented player and is a very talented coach.”
Beyond her built-in resume as a player, however, is Pitz’s ability to get through to the team in practice and games.
“She’s way more mature than her years,” Sconsa said. “Her suggestions are always spot on and with the girls in mind. She’ll say some things about making some changes and will always explain why. She’s not shy about sharing her opinion, which is exactly what I want.”
The way the players have responded to her approach has been the most satisfying aspect.
“The girls are able to trust me, even though I’m so young as a coach,” Pitz said. “They go out and listen and do what I ask of them. That, so far, has been the biggest thing.”
For Sconsa, Pitz’s transition into the coaching ranks is a trend he hopes to see more of, specifically in girls basketball.
“I think the more girls can be around other successful girls, it’s something that I can’t replicate and something the girls need more of,” he said. “The more that we can get females coaching girls basketball, the better for everybody — especially young, talented ones like Morgan. She is exactly what I want the girls to look up to.”
Cascade is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A with a record of 8-1, and Pitz is thoroughly enjoying her piece in that, albeit from a coach’s eye, rather than a player.
“I was sad to give up basketball as a player in high school and college, but lucky enough to stay part of the game, just in a different role now,” she said.
And Sconsa equally enjoys having her next to him on the bench.
“I think she’s got the makings to be an unbelievable coach,” he said. “Whether that will be sooner or later, she’s going to be an unbelievable coach.”