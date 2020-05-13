Rarely will you find a group of baseball men who come to a unanimous decision on any topic.
But, in separate votes recently, the 12 managers in the Prairie League and the eight managers in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League unanimously approved motions to delay the starts of their semi-pro seasons by one month to June 1. The decisions follow recommendations against gatherings of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I miss baseball as bad as anyone else, and I need the therapy baseball provides,” said Farley manager and EIHL president Paul Scherrman. “But, in a situation like this, you have to take a step back and realize you’re fortunate to not be sick and, in my case, I’m very grateful to still have my job. There are a lot of people out there in worse situations than not having the opportunity to play baseball.
“As league president, I’m glad someone didn’t say, ‘I don’t care what anybody says, we’re going to play baseball.’ Everyone is being intelligent about it and listening to what the doctors and scientists say.”
Scherrman and Prairie League commissioner Frank Dardis have been comparing notes for the past few months in regards to social distancing recommendations brought on by the coronavirus. And they’ve been communicating with their league managers on a consistent basis.
“We really wanted the two leagues to work in unison in terms of recommendations and potential starting dates,” Dardis said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised that it’s been unanimous. The managers are taking a responsible approach to the safety of their players and their fans.
“The thought of 12-15 guys sharing a dugout and breathing in the same air is kind of scary with the virus going around so quickly. We want to do what’s best for everybody.”
The EIHL canceled its preseason tournament scheduled for early May. Bellevue co-managers Chet Knake and Isaac Sturm said they will only hold their tournament, scheduled for May 20-30, if public parks are opened by the governor.
The Prairie League includes the Dubuque Budweisers and Dubuque Packers, as well as teams in Bellevue, Zwingle, Balltown, Farley, Epworth, Placid, East Dubuque, Peosta, Bernard and Holy Cross. The EIHL includes Key West, Dyersville, Farley, Cascade, Rickardsville, the Budweisers, Worthington and Monticello.
• In Wisconsin, the Home Talent Baseball League recently decided to delay the start of its season to the first weekend in July. Teams will be allowed to play games on July 3, with a full slate of games planned for July 4.
The league’s executive board previously pushed the start date to June 7.
The Home Talent League, which began in 1929, is Wisconsin’s largest adult amateur baseball league. The Western Section plays a Sunday schedule and includes teams in Argyle, Blanchardville, Dodgeville, Hollandale, Shullsburg/Benton and Wiota.