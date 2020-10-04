The Marcussen Invitational didn’t exactly end when the final swimmer in the 400-yard freestyle relay touched the wall.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, Cedar Falls’ prestigious girls meet took on a whole new split look on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers hosted half of the meet, the Dubuque Community School District aquatic center hosted the other half, and the two sites merged results for overall placements.
“It kind of feels like regionals, where after the meet the coaches are frantically texting each other to find out results from all over the state to figure out who qualified for state,” said Wahlert senior Zoe Heiar, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.30 at the Dubuque site. “It kind of gets you in the mentality that you have to not only race against the person next to you but also race against the clock, because you have no idea what kind of times they were swimming over in Cedar Falls.”
Bettendorf won the Dubuque pod with 618.50 points, followed by Decorah (471.5), Wahlert (465) and Senior (352).
Senior coach Jesse Huff didn’t mind hosting half of the meet, because it meant an opportunity for his team to swim, so he gladly accepted a request on behalf of the Cedar Falls administration. The Rams have yet to swim an away meet this season, and they might not have to until the state meet.
“They still wanted to have the Marcussen, but they didn’t want to have to un-invite teams because they didn’t feel they could accommodate as many teams with the COVID protocol,” Huff said. “We planned on swimming this weekend anyway, and we could easily pull it off, so every team that was able to swim this weekend had the chance.
“This will be a nice dry run for the (Mississippi Valley Conference) meet in a few weeks, when each metro site will have their own little mini-meet and the results will be merged. This will give us a chance to work the bugs out, if there are any.”
Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said her team needed a meet like Saturday’s.
“It’s really nice to have a seeded meet like this against some really good competition,” she said. “It gives you a much better idea of where you’re at, racing-wise, than regular dual meets where your team swims every other lane.”
Wahlert and Senior each won an event in the Dubuque pod on Saturday. The Rams opened the meet with a winning 1:55.33 from Kaitlyn Vantiger, Maci Boffeli, Molly Gilligan and Tabitha Monahan in the 200 medley relay. That same quartet took second in the 200 free relay.
“It was a little tough today, because it’s the middle of the season and our bodies are kind of worn down from lifting and practicing every day,” Monahan said. “But you get a lot of energy from a meet like this and having the chance to go out and race and compete. It was a little different than what Marcussen is usually like, but we just appreciate any chance we get to swim because of COVID.”
Wahlert earned 12 top-five finishes in the Dubuque portion of the meet. Its third-place finishes came from Avery Schmidt, Ariana Yaklich, Heiar and Hayley Welbes in the medley relay; Jamie Schmid in the 500; Schmidt in the backstroke; and Welbes, Schmid, Abby Wuebker and Heiar in the 400 free relay. The Eagles went 4-5 in the 200 free relay with Schmidt, Yaklich, Natalie Kelzer and Brooke Wuebker on the A relay and Anna Kalb, Ava Kalb, Meghan Fitzgerald and Abby Wuebker on the B relay.
Wahlert’s other fourths came from Schmid in the 200 and Welbes in the 100. The fifths came from Yaklich in the 200 individual medley, Heiar in the butterfly, and Yaklich in the breaststroke.
Senior recorded three other runner-up finishes in Monahan (500), Boffeli (100) and Vantiger (backstroke). Gilligan took third in the I.M., and Boffeli finished third in the breaststroke.
In the diving portion of the meet, Wahlert’s Josie Wolbers finished fifth with 283 points. Hempstead’s Grace Kolker and Sydney Lyon entered the meet as exhibition and totaled 314.88 and 289.32, respectively.