Tabi Monahan can feel the extra energy every afternoon at practice.
The Dubuque Senior girls swimming & diving team has gotten off to one of its best starts in a few years, which translates to a cooler atmosphere all around.
On Tuesday night, the Rams won all but one event en route to a 107-77 dual victory over city rival Hempstead at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. Through three duals, Senior has won 32 of 33 swimming races in dual competition.
“The last couple of years, we’ve kind of gotten off to a rocky start, so this is the strongest we’ve been in a while,” said Monahan, one of four Rams to win all four of her events Tuesday night. “What makes this team really special is the bond we have. Everybody cheers their teammates, which gives you so much more motivation to swim fast.
“Sets in practice can start to get hard, and even the meets can be tough. It’s so much easier to go to practice every day when you know you have that support system.”
The Rams opened the meet by taking the 200 medley relay in 1:56.51 behind Kaitlyn Vantiger (backstroke), Maci Boffeli (breaststroke), Molly Gilligan (butterfly) and Monahan (freestyle). Vantiger, Helen Hall, Savanna Koch and Gilligan took the 200 free relay in 1:49.75; and Monahan, Hall, Koch and Boffeli closed the meet with a winning 3:57.50 in the 400 free relay.
Vantiger also won the 200 freestyle in 2:09.38 and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.01, Boffeli claimed the 500 in 5:38.34 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.85, Gilligan finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:26.54 and the 100 butterfly in 1:03.29, and Monahan swept the freestyle sprints with a 26.0 in the 50 and a 56.98 in the 100.
“It’s definitely exciting to have this kind of success this early in the season,” Gilligan said. “It gives you so much confidence for the rest of the season for the bigger meets, starting with Linn-Mar this weekend. Knowing we’ve won the majority of our races makes it that much less nerve-wracking when you step onto the blocks for the bigger meets.”
Grace Kolker, who narrowly missed a trip to the state meet last fall, posted Hempstead’s lone win with a 192.70 in diving to edge teammate Sydney Lyon’s 178.55.
“I feel really good right now, because last season it took me pretty much all season to get up to these numbers,” said Kolker, a junior. “I feel really good with where I’m at, but, I know it’s early and I can get a lot better. I’m a lot more comfortable with these dives, and I’ve put in a lot of time with the coaches to improve my technique.
“I definitely feel like I’m capable of making state. Missing by just a few points last year was a huge motivation for me. It’s disappointing when you’re that close, but I know I can do it if I continue to hit it hard like I have been.”
Kenzie Tomkins finished second in all four of her events to lead the Hempstead swimmers. Nora Davis, Kate Duehr and Callie Dolphin also contributed three runner-up finishes for the Mustangs.