Matthew Poling grew up around the Dubuque Hempstead bowling program, so this one meant a little more to him.

The junior fired a game-high 224-205—429 series on Tuesday to lead Dubuque Senior to a 3,055-2,921 victory over the Mustangs at Cherry Lanes. Poling’s father, Roger, has coached Hempstead bowling for 17 seasons.

