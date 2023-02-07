Dubuque Senior’s Mackenzie Lang bowls during the Rams’ intracity match against Hempstead on Tuesday at Cherry Lanes. Lang rolled a 335 series to help the girls beat the Mustangs, 2,828-2,510. The Rams also won the boys match.
Matthew Poling grew up around the Dubuque Hempstead bowling program, so this one meant a little more to him.
The junior fired a game-high 224-205—429 series on Tuesday to lead Dubuque Senior to a 3,055-2,921 victory over the Mustangs at Cherry Lanes. Poling’s father, Roger, has coached Hempstead bowling for 17 seasons.
Senior also won the girls match, 2,828-2,510.
“It means a lot because it’s been my score that’s been dropped in a lot of our meets this season, and it’s kind of cool to go from being the No. 6 scorer to being the No. 1 scorer,” Matthew Poling said. “And it means even more to do it against my dad’s team. Last year, I was bowling JV against them, and we were the only (Senior) team that didn’t beat Hempstead, so it was nice to come back and win.
“There was a little extra pressure of bowling against my dad’s team. I know all of the bowlers on their team, which makes you want to do a little better, too. I know I’ll see all of those guys again, and I don’t want them to give me a hard time when I do.”
Despite representing separate high schools, Roger and Matthew Poling have been on the same side this winter. They teamed up to win a district title in the Father/Son Senior division of the Iowa Family Doubles Tournament.
On Tuesday, the Rams (6-3) shot out to a 2,045-1,916 lead through individuals behind Poling, Hayden Hirsch (209-202—411), Zachary Wlochal (200-206—406), Cael Patters (214-188—402) and Michael Wlochal (186-211—397), while Drake Reed’s 340 did not factor in the scoring. The Rams added Baker games of 234, 174, 195, 196 and 211 to hold off the Mustangs.
Gavin Wardle (191-210) and Hudson Orr (214-187) both shot 401 to lead Hempstead (5-4). The Mustangs also scored with Owen Smith (157-230—387), David O’Dell (202-162—364) and Nick Hingtgen (199-164—363), while Andrew Watters’ 358 did not factor in the scoring. Hempstead shot Baker games of 217, 188, 209, 189 and 202.
The Senior girls improved to 9-0 with a 318-pin victory. Two weeks ago, the Rams also cruised to the title at the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional tournament in Cedar Rapids.
“We’ve been pretty steady all year and we have a pretty good winning streak going here,” said Jaquelyn Hochrein, who rolled a match-high 222-239—461 series. “We’re still working on our spares, but I feel really confident we’re going to stay consistent.
“Winning conference gave us a lot of confidence going into (the postseason). There’s a little more pressure in a tournament like that with a lot more people watching. But it felt good just to be in a tournament, because we don’t have many during the season.”
The state qualifying tournaments take place next week, with state the following week.
Clara Pregler added a 159-222—381 for the Rams, who also got a 179-158—337 from Mackenzie Lang, a 157-178—335 from Alison Hedrick and a 178-166—344 from Morgan Bettcher, while Mady Arrington’s 316 did not factor in the scoring. The Rams rolled Baker games of 209, 171, 192, 159 and 239 to pull away.
Libby Leach led the Mustangs with a 205-194—399, followed by Chloe Hansen (214-176—390), Madison Ninneman (149-162—311), Tasha Sheehy (146-155—301) and Ava Kennedy (121-150—271), while Grace Watters’ 248 did not count. Hempstead shot Baker games of 139, 173, 178, 174 and 172.
