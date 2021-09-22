Jamie Schmid believes the Dubuque Wahlert swimming and diving team won its tight intracity dual meet by its work outside of the water as much as in it.
The Golden Eagles won eight of the 12 events Tuesday night to edge an up-and-coming Dubuque Hempstead squad, 100-85, at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
“As a group, we’ve just gotten so close this year, and that’s pushed us to be ready to go out and race,” said Schmid, a senior who won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:02.13 and the 500 in 5:31.98 in addition to anchoring the winning 200 freestyle relay that went 1:48.66.
“That tightness has really helped us bond as a team. We’re all cheering for each other the whole meet, and we all have each others’ backs. You can just feel the difference. You can feel the energy.”
Wahlert opened the meet by taking the 200 medley relay in 2:00.07 behind junior Avery Schmidt (backstroke), sophomore Kelly Snyder (breaststroke), senior Natalie Kelzer (butterfly) and junior Brooke Wuebker (freestyle). Brooke Wuebker, Kelzer and freshman Kayla Wuebker swam the first three legs of the 200 freestyle relay.
Schmidt also claimed the 200 individual medley in 2:25.96 and the 100 backstroke in 1:02.04. Brooke Wuebker finished first in the 50 freestyle in 26.49 and the 100 freestyle in 59.03.
“I felt pretty good and felt pretty fast in the water,” said Brooke Wuebker, the lone four-event winner of the night. “I thought I was pretty consistent, even though I didn’t have my fastest times.
“The coaches spend a lot of time figuring out the lineup that gives us the best chance to win, and they did a great job of putting us in a position where we could be successful. Then, we went out and performed.”
Hempstead went 1-2 in the diving competition behind juniors Grace Kolker (228.00 points) and Sydney Lyon (190.65). Sophomore Callie Dolphin won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.45, and sophomore Emma Oberhoffer took the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.43.
The Mustangs closed the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay. Sophomore Kenzie Tomkins, sophomore Kate Duehr, senior Jaelyn Tigges and sophomore Nora Davis went 3:59.90.
“For the past seven years or so, we usually weren’t even close in the dual meet with Wahlert, so it’s cool to see everyone in a good mood after doing their best tonight,” Tigges said. “The last few weeks, we’ve all been working really hard and pressing the distance a lot in practice. It really doesn’t matter what the other team is doing, we’re focused on our own P.R.’s. It’s exciting to see all of that hard work pay off.
“Our sophomores are about half of the team, and they’re the ones putting up the big times and pushing everybody. When you see how hard they work, it just pushes you to go harder yourself.”