Erik Portillo has been on a mission to provide the Dubuque Fighting Saints with world-class goaltending since returning from the World Junior Championships earlier this month.
And he hasn’t been afraid to tinker with his routine to do it.
The 6-foot-6, 224-pound native of Goteborg, Sweden, earned a bronze medal with Team Sweden in the tournament that showcases the best U-20 talent in the world. But he served as the third goaltender and did not see game action.
“I’ve been really motivated since coming back to Dubuque,” Portillo said Wednesday after being selected the USHL’s goaltender of the week for the second time this season. “I’m excited to be back, and the only thoughts in my head are to help this team win the Clark Cup. That’s the goal we’re trying to achieve here.”
Since returning to Dubuque, Portillo has allowed six goals in three games — two against USHL-leading Chicago and one against Western Conference-leading Waterloo. He gave his team a chance to win all three games, often making highlight-reel saves at critical junctions to either preserve a lead or keep the Saints within striking distance.
“I’ve found certain things in my game that have allowed me to play at my best more often, starting with my pregame routine,” Portillo said. “That helps me find the right mindset going into games.
“I’ve been changing things up a little bit, as far as how focused I want to be. Do I want to talk to the guys or really focus on the game? I’ve been experimenting a bit to find the best possible way to be as prepared as possible for the game.”
Portillo, a University of Michigan recruit and a third-round NHL Draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres last summer, leads the USHL with a 2.05 goals against average and ranks second with a .918 save percentage. At 13-4-1, he sits third in the league in victories despite playing fewer games than Chicago’s Victor Ostman (17-3-0) and Fargo’s Cole Brady (14-8-4).
Portillo has allowed one or fewer goals in 10 of his 18 appearances, including seven of his last 11 games. The USHL honored Portillo with its weekly honor in November.
“He’s been a tremendously consistent contributor to us, in terms of giving us a chance to win games,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He’s been outstanding when we’ve needed him to be, and he’s always done his job, no matter the workload. Being recognized by the league for his consistency is a nice little reward. He’s doing his job, and he’s doing it well, and he’s being recognized. That’s awesome.”
Portillo helped the Saints stop a two-game losing streak with a 4-1 decision against Waterloo on Saturday. The Saints won despite being outshot, 39-20, and the Black Hawks controlling the first and third periods.
“It’s an awesome feeling to beat them,” Portillo said. “It was nice for the whole team to get a win. I thought we deserved it after two strong games against Chicago without any points. It was nice for the whole team to get some reward for the hard work we put in.”
The Saints (21-8-1) play host to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 (22-12-1) squad at 7:05 tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints then travel to Omaha (15-11-6) on Friday night and Lincoln (16-13-4) on Saturday night.