Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Six Rivers West Conference this season:
BELMONT
Coach — Jeff Hodgson (27th season)
2019 record — 26-1 (14-0); Division 5 state champion
Returning veterans — Peyton Johnson (Sr.); Lily Caley (Jr.); Ashley Freeman (Jr.); Anna Hardyman (Jr.); Lauren Helms (Jr.)
Outlook — The Braves have been at or near the top of the conference standings for much of recent history and won the program’s second state championship the last time they competed. Johnson, Helms and Caley are the only remaining players who saw action in the 2019 state championship game and will be counted on as key leaders this season as Belmont tries to defend its state title two years later.
BENTON/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Mark Brant (2nd season)
2019 record — 5-17 (0-8)
Returning starters — Layla Alt (Sr., C); Faith Morrissey (Sr., P/IF); Taylor Mowry (Sr., IF); Diana Sanchez (Sr., OF); Kiera Sandlin (Sr., UTIL); Kennedy Allendorf (Jr., OF); Jaidyn Strang (Jr., UTIL)
Other returning veteran — Hannah Reints (Jr., IF)
Promising newcomers — Anna Wiegel; Emma Zinkle; Kailey Fawcett; Emma Pedley; Anna Richardson; Zoe Stluka; Faith Burgess; Izzy DeMuth; Elsie Ennis; Jamie Hoppman; Zariah Jones; Ella Paquette; Camden Russell; Aletris Sandlin; Halle Stluka
Outlook — Numbers don’t appear to be a problem for the co-op, which has nine freshmen listed on the roster. Included in the group is a number of athletes who have seen success in other sports, leading to optimism for the diamond after a down 2019 campaign. If the offense can pick it up, Benton/Shullsburg could be a tough out.
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Ron Kading (1st season)
2019 record — 11-12 (9-5)
Returning starters — Shae Siegert (Sr., 3B); Jessica Noonan (Jr., C); Mykaylia Bauer (Jr., SS/P); Paige Siegert (Sr., LF); Aspen Walsh (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — Kylie Reuter (Jr., 1B/P/OF); Gracie Breitsprecker (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Chloe Timm; Emily Bierman; Malia Weber; Abby Tasker; Abby Pierce; Summer Cohen; Natalee Fried; Marah Vogelsberg; Wynne Siegert; Autum Reuter
Outlook — Longtime Potosi baseball coach Kading has come out of retirement to lead the co-op’s softball team. Making up lost ground was his first priority coming into the season. Potosi/Cassville has plenty of talent, but a pandemic left the group without many chances to improve last spring and summer — though they fully expect to be competitive in a tough league.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Todd Breuer (2nd season)
2019 record — 12-15 (6-8)
Returning starters — Britney Moravits (Sr., OF); Kendell Esser (Sr., C); Ruby Breuer (Sr., 1B); Sidney Drone (Sr., OF/P); Kennedy Copsey (Jr., OF); Sadie Crubel (Jr., 3B)
Outlook — The Timberwolves are in better shape than a lot of teams with six returning starters, including four seniors. Drone will be taking over pitching duties for the first time, but will have a veteran backstop in Esser. With solid leadership, River Ridge expects to compete in every game and continue to improve throughout the season.