DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Eli Green never gave a solid Anamosa offense a chance to get rolling Tuesday night.
The senior right-hander scattered three hits over 83 pitches and struck out six in six innings of work to lead second-seeded Cascade to a 7-0 victory in an Iowa Class 2A District 9 semifinal at Jenk Field. More importantly, he retired the first batter in five of the six innings against a team that hadn’t been shut out all season … until Tuesday.
“Efficiency is so important when you get to the tournament, and I was consistently throwing that first-pitch strike tonight, which was huge,” said Green, a Southeastern Community College commit. “I was getting a lot of low-pitch strikeouts and a lot of weak contact, which led to a lot of low-pitch innings.
“The last time I faced Anamosa, I wasn’t throwing that first-pitch strike and I had to work a lot harder.”
Green beat Anamosa, 8-6, on July 5 but he labored to do it. He struck out nine but walked four, hit two batters and allowed two hits while throwing 84 pitches in four innings of work. Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said Green hit 80-83 on the radar gun that night, but his velocity reached 84-87 on Tuesday.
“That’s a huge difference against high school hitters,” Hummel said. “He was outstanding tonight. He never got in a situation where he had to face their top hitters in high-leverage situations. We wanted him to attack guys and get quick outs, and he did that.”
The Cougars (19-9) sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first while scoring four runs.
Jack Menster started the rally by going the opposite way with a one-out flare double into shallow left field, and Green followed with a four-pitch walk before a double steal put two runners in scoring position.
Kaleb Topping drove in the first run by reaching on an error, and Tanner Simon reached on an infield single. Green’s courtesy runner, Cass Hoffman, scored on a wild pitch, then Simon came across on a botched rundown play, and Cade Rausch delivered an opposite field RBI double to right field.
“That inning was huge, because it gave Eli a bunch of confidence going back out on the mound,” Simon said. “There might have been a little bit of rust, but that went away right away. It boosted everyone’s confidence to have a big inning like that right away.”
The Cougars scored the four runs on just three hits, a walk, a hit batsman and two errors. Anamosa starter Sam Wilt stranded the bases loaded.
Not a bad start for the Cougars, who entered the contest on a seven-game winning streak but hadn’t played since Wednesday.
“It was huge to do that against their best guy,” Hummel said. “It gave us a ton of confidence and took a lot of wind out of their sails. You could just tell.”
Green retired the next five batters after receiving the four-run cushion. Anamosa had two base runners in an inning only once.
“That big inning took a huge weight off my shoulders,” Green said. “You know you have some wiggle room after an inning like that. When the offense does that for you, you want to go out and shut things down for them.”
Cascade added a run in the third. Simon doubled to right center and raced to third on a mishandle at the base of the fence. He scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to 5-0.
The Cougars manufactured another run in the fifth to make it 6-0. Green walked, and Hoffman came on to courtesy run again. He stole second, took third on an overthrow and scored on a wild pitch.
Two outs later, Rausch drew a walk and courtesy runner Ty Frasher stole second. Mason Otting followed with an opposite-field double inside the right-field line to stretch the lead to 7-0.
Jack Carr pitched the seventh to close out the win. Wilt took the loss despite allowing only five hits. The Blue Raiders (20-20) committed four costly errors.