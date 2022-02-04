Stephen Halliday sprinted the length of the ice and jumped into goaltender Philip Svedeback’s arms to celebrate an improbable win.
The USHL scoring leader tucked a loose puck past Des Moines goaltender Lucas Szyszka for a power play goal 40 seconds into overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory Friday night in Urbandale, Iowa. Connor Kurth scored twice in the third period to rally the Saints from a two-goal deficit as the Saints improved to 4-0 against the Buccaneers.
The two teams meet again tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Halliday’s 21st goal of the season came with Davis Burnside serving a double-minor for high sticking Riley Stuart. Samuel Sjolund picked up the lone assists, but Ryan Beck and Connor Kurth contributed by pressuring the Des Moines defense. Halliday also added an assist to raise his career point total to 143, just one behind Shane Sooth for the all-time lead in Dubuque's Tier I history.
Mikey Burchill staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead just 6:02 into the first period with his eighth goal of the season. Tristan Lemyre cleared the puck from his own defensive zone to Burchill in the neutral zone, and Burchill fed Kenny Connors on the right wing.
Connors carried the puck into the Des Moines zone and skated behind the net before feeding Burchill in the left circle. Burchill’s wrist shot beat Szyszka to the glove-hand side.
The lead lasted only 3:16 before Burnside tied the game with a shot from between the faceoff circles that handcuffed goalie Philip Svedeback. Then, Lubomir Kupco put the Buccaneers on top at the 11:06 mark with a shot from the right circle after Dovar Tinling won a faceoff in the Dubuque zone.
Des Moines stretched its lead to 3-1 with a power play goal 9:37 into the middle frame. Maxim Musurov fed Joshua Barnes at the left point, and Barnes’ shot eluded traffic and beat Svedeback to the top right corner of the net.
Kurth drew the Saints within 3-2 with his team-leading 22nd goal of the season at the 8:14 mark of the third. Max Burkholder worked a give-and-go with Stuart and began to skate behind the Des Moines net. Instead of circling behind Szyszka, Burholder made a backhand pass to Kurth for a quick tap-in goal.
Kurth tied the game 5:19 later, just 16 seconds after the Saints killed a penalty. Halliday made an outlet pass from deep in his own zone to Kurth at the opposite blue line, and Kurth capitalized on the breakaway. Michael Feenstra picked up a secondary assist.