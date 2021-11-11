The Mississippi Valley Conference announced its Class 5A all-conference football selections Wednesday, and the two Dubuque schools were well-represented.
Dubuque Senior’s Jack Gilligan, Hayden Francois, Tommy Williams, Landon Sauser, and Walker Tart were first-team offensive selections. Ray Schlosser was named to the first-team defensive squad and Kyle Konrardy made first team on special teams.
Noah Pettinger, Jayden Siegert, Luke Odefey, and John Ostrander made the offensive first team for Dubuque Hempstead, while Lucas Tsacudakis and Charlie Besler were named to the first team on defense.
The Rams were represented on the second team by Tanner Buol (offense), Alec Parkin (defense), Jack Aitchison (offense), and Jason Renkert (defense). The Mustangs also landed Bryar Blean (defense), Luc Montocchio (defense), Lane Wels (offense), and Tyler Freiburger (defense) on the second team.
Senior’s Mason Sorenson, Spencer Palm, Sam Akins and Dylan Dean were honorable mention selections, while Kyrie Tate, Ayden Farley, Chris VandenByrge and Beau Baker were mentioned for Hempstead.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Duhawks pack all-conference team — Loras midfielder Payton McDonnell was named American Rivers Conference Defensive MVP and head coach Matt Pucci and staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year following an 18-0-1 season and a berth in the Division III national tournament.
Loras’ Abby Eriksen, Brynn Jacobi, Olivia Lansing, Josie McDermott, McDonnell, Emily Perhats, and Megan Wick landed on the all-conference team.
Dubuque’s Brooke Brodzinski and Carissa Brown were also made the all-conference list, while Emma Kober and Baylee Vincent were honorable mention selections.
Lueder lands on WIAC all-conference — Amber Lueder, who led the UW-Platteville with 17 points this season, was named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s soccer team. Freshman teammate Annalise Spindle was recognized on the all-sportsmanship team.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 84, Monmouth 79 — At Monmouth, Ill.: Rowan McGowen scored 25 points, Ali Sabet added 21, and Cole Navigato chipped in 14, as the Duhawks won their season opener on the road.
Clarke 87, Iowa Wesleyan 66 — At Mount Pleasant, Iowa: Jacob Fierst, Keith Johnson, and Chandler Dean notched 16 points each, and Anthony Eddy added 15, as the Pride won for the first time this season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Savary, Strohmeyer sign with Hawkeyes — Dubuque Wahlert right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary and Dubuque Hempstead shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer signed national letters of intent to play baseball at the University of Iowa next fall. Both players announced their commitments to the Hawkeyes after leading their high schools to the state baseball tournament, held at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
Iowa coach Rick Heller signed seven players on Wedneday. That included four other Iowans — Gable Mitchell, of Iowa City High; Reese Morgan, of Van Meter; Cade Obermueller, of Iowa City High; and Drew Proskovec, of Cedar Rapids Xavier.
COLLEGE TRACk
Martensen signs with Cyclones — Kayci Martensen, a nine-time state champion at Benton (Wis.) High School, signed her national letter of intent to run at Iowa State University next fall. Martensen announced her commitment earlier this month after winning her third straight Wisconsin Division 2 state cross country title.