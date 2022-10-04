EPWORTH, Iowa — There are much loftier goals in mind, no doubt, but capturing a conference title for the first time in 27 years is a nice feather in the cap.
Western Dubuque, the defending Class 4A state champion, officially clinched the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division crown — its first conference championship since 1995 — with a 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14 grinding victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Tuesday at Western Dubuque High School.
“That’s definitely something that we’re proud of,” WD coach Meg Scherrman said. “Like I just told the girls in the locker room, that’s one step to our next two goals.”
The Bobcats (19-5, 7-0 MVC) used a balanced attack to eventually wear down Hempstead, which proved it wouldn’t go quietly after facing an early two-set deficit.
Franny Heiberger led WD with 14 kills, Libby Lansing added 12, Ally Reuter had 12, Hailey Wulfekuhle contributed 10 and Erica Ernzen downed eight.
“This means a lot considering we haven’t won it in 27 years,” Ernzen said. “We’ve been working really hard to play as a team and be consistent in everything we’re doing, so it means a lot to us.
Ava Demmer was a perfect 21-for-21 serving and dished out 51 assists. Ella Meyer pitched in 41 digs for the Bobcats.
The Mustangs (7-16) were led by Addison Wright’s eight kills. Olivia Lewis had 12 digs, and Dani Kurth served up six aces.
Western Dubuque jumped out to a 7-1 advantage in the first set behind four straight service points from Hailey Wulfekuhle. Ava Demmer’s kill extended the lead to 11-3, and an ace from Ella Meyer gave the Bobcats their biggest lead of the set, 18-8. Hempstead was unable to draw any closer than eight points as WD breezed to a Set 1 win, 25-14.
The Mustangs regrouped to battle to a tightly-contested second set throughout. Four straight points from Karly Cuzas’ serve gave Hempstead a 9-6 advantage, and Alyssa Jaeger’s booming blast gave them a 10-8 lead.
The Bobcats responded with four straight points to recapture a 12-10 advantage, and another run of three straight, bookended by smashes by Demmer and Ally Reuter, made it 21-16. WD closed Set 2 on a 4-1 run for a 25-19 win and 2-0 match lead.
What seemed like a certain sweep, especially as WD surged to a 6-0 lead to open the third set, was not to be as Hempstead clawed its way back into the set — and the match.
The Mustangs ran off four straight points to tie the set at 12-12 on Natalie Kammerude’s serve, and Wright blasted two kills to take a 14-13 advantage.
Three straight kills from Wright and Maggie Nevins broke a 22-22 tie to give the Mustangs a slim 25-23 win in the third set and extended the match.
“I think the chemistry on the court started clicking,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “We were able to activate our offense so much more effortlessly. Serving tough was a big factor as well.”
Arensdorf said her team can learn from Tuesday’s defeat as the postseason looms.
“The most important thing is just not allowing so many big runs and getting ourselves into a hole so much that we have to fight that much harder to get out of it.”
The Bobcats ran out to a 9-3 lead in the fourth set and were never seriously challenged thereafter. Heiberger floored two kills to close out the match, 25-14.
“We just had to settle down, believe in our passes, and believe in what we all can do and just be consistent,” Ernzen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.