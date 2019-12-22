CASCADE, Iowa — Through two quarters on Saturday, the Cascade girls found themselves in extremely rare terrain:
Trailing at halftime — something that’s only occurred once for the Cougars so far this year; trailing at the break to rival Dyersville Beckman — something that’s only happened once over the last decade in these teams’ annual matchup.
A few locker-room tweaks was all it took to get the No. 1 team in Iowa Class 2A back to its old winning habits.
Nicole McDermott poured in a game-high 26 points, and top-ranked Cascade bounced back from its halftime deficit to defeat the Trailblazers, 60-48, maintaining the Cougars unbeaten streak to start the year.
Cascade (8-0) hasn’t lost to Beckman since Jan. 8, 2010. But taking the floor on Saturday was a much different Blazers team than in recent past, a squad amidst its own fast start, winners in five of their previous six contests.
That improved play showed when Beckman raced out to a 12-10 lead through the first quarter and a 30-24 lead by halftime. The Blazers (6-3) were expertly cutting through the Cougars’ press defense. A high volume of points came off transition, press-break buckets, while Cascade was just 8 of 30 shooting as a team through the first two periods.
“In a way, they grinded it out, which is probably more in our DNA than anything,” said Cougars coach Mike Sconsa. “I’m proud of the kids. In the second half, we played really well. You can tell Beckman’s a 2A school that you don’t want to see too often.”
McDermott, the reigning Telegraph Herald Player of the Year, did enough in the first half to keep Cascade in the hunt. She had 18 points by halftime, including 12 of the Cougars’ 14 points in the second quarter. Her 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left in the half made it a two-possession game at the break.
Cascade abandoned the press in the second half, opting for a half-court 2-3 zone set, and the rest of the Cougars awoke. Alyssa Lux and Faith Bower traded 3s to tie the game at 30-all. A free throw by Lauren Osterhaus gave the lead back to Beckman, 31-30, but the Blazers didn’t manage a single field goal until Kennedy Arens’ 3 in the closing second of the third.
The Cougars outscored Beckman, 12-4, over that stretch and took a 36-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
“At halftime we talked about just getting back and playing our 2-3 zone, which is tough,” said McDermott, a senior and Clarke University recruit. “We slowed down and we executed. Beckman made us pretty frantic, it seemed like, so we just needed to collect ourselves at halftime and slow down.”
The Blazers clawed back to a 40-40 tie on Olivia Pirc’s jumper with 5 minutes remaining, but Cascade responded with six straight points for a 46-40 lead. Once Abby Welter’s three-point play gave the Cougars a 52-44 lead in the final 2 minutes, Cascade slowed down the pace, forcing Beckman to foul to stop the clock. In the closing seconds, Welter, McDermott and Skylar Dolphin went a combined 5 of 6 on free throws to keep the game out of reach.
“Sconsa did a good job adjusting at halftime with that zone in the second half,” said Blazers coach Chad Thomason. “When they sagged back into the 2-3, I thought we lost our urgency to attack the basket. When they were pressing full court, if we beat it we knew we could attack and have numbers. But once they pulled back in the 2-3 zone, it was a lot harder for us to attack out of half-court.”
Arens fouled out in the final minute but finished as Beckman’s top scorer with 13 points. Welter added 12 points and Dolphin finished with eight for the Cougars.