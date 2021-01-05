CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs on Tuesday released Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea so he could pursue an opportunity to play in Japan.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Cubs this season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following a 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami. He struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles — from starter to long relief, and even closer.
Rea spent much of this season in South Bend, Ind., at the Cubs’ alternate site, which provided depth for the big league club. Minor League Baseball did not hold a season because of the coronavirus pandemic, making the alternate sites necessary.
Last month, the Cubs agreed to terms with Rea on a one-year deal worth $702,500 just prior to the MLB deadline to tender or non-tender 2021 contracts for unsigned players on 40-man rosters. Because Rea has a little more than three years of big league service time, the Cubs would have controlled his rights for up to three more seasons.