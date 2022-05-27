Any time you can place higher than your seed, it’s a good day.
That’s how the Dubuque Wahlert girls golf team is feeling after shooting a 376 and resting in third place despite their projected fifth seed after the first round of the Iowa Class 3A state meet on Thursday at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
“We did great,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “Relative to the tough course and cold conditions, we did awesome. We were the fifth seed coming in and to be sitting in third place, we feel good about that and we still think we have a really good round in us yet.”
Gilbert is in firm control of the team title with a 348, and Clear Lake is second with a 360. West Delaware is fifth with a 396. The final round is today.
“We’re hoping we can finish strong,” Mulligan said. “It’s always stressful with lots of spectators and the fun atmosphere, but that can be nerve-wracking. They managed their nerves well and I’m proud of them. We’re looking forward to the final round.”
Ava Kalb led the charge for the Golden Eagles, sitting in a tie for 11th place with an 87. Katelyn Vaassen is tied for 16th with an 88, Julia Busch is tied for 28th with a 97, and Payton Portzen is 36th with a 104. Maggie Heiar added a 105 and Natalie Kelzer a 121.
“We’re feeling pretty good, as we all played pretty well but maybe not as good as we were hoping to,” said Kalb, a sophomore. “We’re hoping to go out there tomorrow and play better.
“I played decent and hit the ball pretty solid. Not everything was working for me, but I made the best of it and kept a positive mindset.”
West Delaware was led by Ella Koloc, who is tied in 11th with Kalb at 87. Maylin Coates is tied for 24th with a 95, Emma Hogan is tied for 42nd with a 106, and Susie Funke is tied for 49th with a 108. Andrea Wubbena added a 109 and Kennedy Klostermann a 111.
Despite shooting a solid 352, Western Dubuque is in seventh place at the Class 4A state meet at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Valley are tied atop the leaderboard with 325s, and the Bobcats are just 8 strokes back from fourth-place Cedar Falls.
“I thought they did really well,” WD coach Amy Haldeman said. “No one shot over 100. It’s just tough competition with Pleasant Valley and Valley, no one is going to touch them. They are so consistent in the 70s and 80s. We’re striving for a top-five or top-four finish.”
Sophomore McKenna Stackis fronted the Bobcats with a 78, and she rests in eighth place but only 6 strokes behind leader Shannyn Vogler of Bettendorf. Hanna Kluesner and CeCe Ball are tied in 35th place for WD with 91s, and Addy Jones is tied for 42nd with a 92. Ella Kluesner added a 93 and Gabi Fagerlind a 94.
“McKenna played really solid,” Haldeman said. “She knows she’s got to work on her putting, but I think all the girls played to their potential. Couple bad holes, but the conditions were not very good once again. I’m very proud of the girls and we are the only team there that had all of their (six) players shoot under 100. They’ll be ready to go and the conditions hopefully will be better.”
At the Class 2A state meet at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, Dyersville Beckman’s Maddie Schmitz fired a 97 and is in 32nd place. Trailblazers teammate Shea Steffen is tied for 35th with a 98.
