In her second season leading the Dubuque Hempstead volleyball program, Jacque Arensdorf has led the Mustangs back to the Iowa state tournament.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi Valley Conference honored Arensdorf by naming her the Valley Division Coach of the Year with the release of league honors. Arensdorf led the No. 8-ranked Mustangs to a 20-5 record this season and will play in a state quarterfinal on Monday in Cedar Rapids.
First-team recognition in the Valley Division went to Hempstead's Corinne Meier and Morgan Hawkins, along with Senior's Emma Link. Meier, a Middle Tennessee State University commit, was a unanimous selection.
Western Dubuque's Meg Besler, Meredith Bahl and Maddy Maahs received first team in the Mississippi Division.
Second-team honors went to Hempstead's Ashley Glennon and Becca Lockwood, Senior's Brooke Healey, WD's Maddie Harris and Ella Meyer, and Wahlert's Lauryn Montgomery.
Honorable mention selections were Hempstead's Leah Moeller and Becca Breitbach; Senior's Olivia Baxter and Katelyn Egan; WD's Maci Steffen and Libby Lansing; Wahlert's Mia Kunnert and Ella Pettinger.