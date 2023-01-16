Every team hits a bit of a funk at some point during the course of a 62-game United States Hockey League season.
And the Dubuque Fighting Saints appear to have worked their way out of a rough one.
Jake Sondreal scored with 46 seconds remaining in overtime on Saturday night to give the Saints a 4-3 victory at Cedar Rapids. Dubuque, which went just 1-6 between Dec. 10 and Jan. 6, won its third consecutive game and second in as many nights against its Dupaco Cowbell Cup rival.
“We might have gone on a little skid, but we know what we have in the locker room,” said team leading scorer Ryan St. Louis, who contributed three goals and one assist in the weekend sweep. “It’s great to see that we know how to respond to adversity.
“We’ve been playing with more confidence the last two weekends. We’ve gotten back to our game plan. All around, we’re playing stronger, playing harder and playing faster. Obviously, we’ve been rewarded for it with a really good weekend.”
The Saints (15-12-1-1 overall) improved to 7-2-0 for 14 points in the Cowbell Cup series to take a two-point lead on second-place Cedar Rapids in the four-team competition that also includes Waterloo and Des Moines.
“This weekend was huge,” Sondreal said. “It moved us back up into a playoff spot and it was for Cowbell Cup points, and we want to win both. Our compete level was really high, and we came ready to play both nights.”
Cedar Rapids controlled the early minutes of overtime. But goalie Marcus Brannman made four key saves to go along with a handful of shot blocks in front of him to keep the Saints in it.
On the winning goal, Sondreal lost a faceoff in the RoughRiders’ zone, but defenseman Max Burkholder prevented a clearing attempt at the blue line and fed James Reeder, who circled in the zone and rifled a shot. Goalie Bruno Bruveris made the initial save, but Sondreal gathered the rebound below the left faceoff circle and snapped a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.
“It’s definitely a gut-check in overtime to stick around and then win it when you haven’t been dominating,” Sondreal said. “At the end of the day, we made some big blocks, Marcus came up big and we got a bounce to go our way.
“Max made a great play to get it to Reeder, and he made a great read to see that I beat my guy to the net front. He threw it to an area where I could get a rebound, I picked it up and made sure it went over him.”
Jacob Kraft capitalized on the game’s first power play to give Cedar Rapids an early lead at the 9:59 mark of the opening period.
Dubuque knotted the score at 1-1 just 3:57 later on Lucas St. Louis’ second goal of the season. Ryan St. Louis carried into the Cedar Rapids zone along the right wing and left a drop pass to Mikey Burchill, who quickly made a cross-ice pass. Lucas St. Louis hit a wide-open net with Bruveris facing traffic near his goal crease.
The RoughRiders regained the lead just 66 seconds into the middle period on Dominic Elliott’s third goal of the season.
Dubuque needed only 3:35 to tie the game a second time. Cole Helm’s shot from the right wing missed the net, and Jayden Jubenvill corralled the rebound at the left point. Jubenvill wired a shot that eluded screens by Helm and James Reeder for his second goal of the season.
“We just had to keep it simple and play our game instead of chasing, and we got huge contributions from a bunch of different guys tonight,” Jubenvill said. “We’ve been playing a lot better the last couple of weekends, and that’s giving us a lot more confidence. It felt good to get the two points and sweep the weekend.”
After Jubenvill’s goal, Saints coach Kirk MacDonald felt his team dominated the rest of regulation, other than a few short lapses.
“We’ve struggled with playing from behind this season, but to come back twice on them in front of a sold-out crowd in a building where they always play well was awesome,” MacDonald said. “We didn’t panic when we fell behind. We weren’t trying to get everything back in one shift.
“You can tell we’re starting to feel good about ourselves again. We’re playing with confidence again. What I really liked was we were really detailed all weekend long and made a lot of great decisions in managing the game. You didn’t see a lot of odd-man rushes going against us.”
The Saints took their first lead of the game with only .5 seconds to play in the middle period by capitalizing on a 3-on-2 rush. Brayden Morrison carried into the Cedar Rapids zone and moved the puck to Will Staring, who made a touch pass to a streaking Ryan St. Louis on the right wing.
Kraft hooked St. Louis from behind, prompting a delayed penalty call from referee Kyle Bauman. But St. Louis collided with Bruveris, the puck crossed the goal line, and the goal counted because Kraft initiated the contact.
“Before I knew it, I was on the ground and somehow the puck was in the net,” Ryan St. Louis said of his 12th goal of the season. “No clue how it went in. It was an interesting way of scoring, but it came at a good time for us.”
Cedar Rapids captain Andy Moore tied the game, 3-3, with a quick shot following a fortunate bounce at the 6:27 mark of the third period.
Cedar Rapids finished with a 33-29 edge in shots on goal. The RoughRiders went 1-for-3 on the power play, and Dubuque didn’t capitalize on either of its man advantages.
