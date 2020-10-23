Dubuque Wahlert is within one victory of a return to state.
The Golden Eagles swept past Iowa Class 4A No. 11-ranked Clinton, 25-21, 29-27, 25-21, in Thursday’s 4A Region 7 semifinal in Clinton. The Eagles (7-17) will play No. 5-ranked Western Dubuque (23-10) in Tuesday’s regional final.
Darlington 3, Lancaster 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The top-seeded Redbirds opened their postseason run with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-23 victory over the Flying Arrows in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Mineral Point 3, River Ridge 1 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Pointers knocked off the Timberwolves in their WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal and will play Darlington in Saturday’s regional final.
Monticello 3, Shullsburg 2 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Monticello rallied out of a 2-0 deficit in the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal to stun the Miners.
Highland 3, Belmont 0 — At Highland, Wis.: The Cardinals swept past the Braves, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16, in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal and will play Potosi in Saturday’s regional final.
Potosi 3, Barneveld 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Lilly Post registered 18 kills, Jessica Noonan had three aces, and the Chieftains beat Barneveld, 25-16, 24-26, 25-12, 25-18, in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 5, Simpson 4 — At Urbandale, Iowa: Lauren Diiulio, Clair Moore and Sara Backus won singles matches as the Duhawks improved to 3-1, 3-1 in the American Rivers Conference.