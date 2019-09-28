NORTHWESTERN (1-2, 0-1) at No. 8 WISCONSIN (3-0, 1-0)
Kickoff — 11 a.m.
TV — ABC
Radio — WGLR-FM 97.7
Line — Wisconsin by 24 1/2
Series record — Wisconsin leads, 59-36-5
Outlook — The Wildcats and Badgers have split their last 28 meetings, with Northwestern defeating visiting Wisconsin, 31-17, last season. ... Wisconsin has won four straight against Northwestern when ranked in the AP top 10. ... The Badgers have claimed four of the last seven against the Wildcats dating to 2010. ... Wisconsin has won five of the last six meetings between the teams at Camp Randall Stadium. ... Northwestern DE Joe Gaziano (23½ sacks) is tied for second with DE Ifeadi Odenig on the school’s all-time list behind Casey Dailey (28).
No. 9 NORTHERN IOWA (2-1) at No. 5 WEBER STATE (1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 2-1
Outlook — This top-10 FCS showdown could be decided by the defenses, as both teams enter today tied for 12th in FCS allowing 16.3 points per game. ... Each of the last two games in the series were played at the UNI-Dome, both Panthers wins. It is their first meeting since 1992 ... Weber State’s losses have come against FBS programs San Diego State and Nevada.
MIDAMERICA NAZARENE (3-1) AT CLARKE (0-4)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Dalzell Field
Radio — None
Last week — The Pride lost to No. 2 Benedictine, 73-14, in Atchison, Kan.; The Pioneers defeated Graceland, 38-33, in Olathe, Kan.
Outlook — It’s been a tough go for the Pride the last two weeks, having to play two top-20 opponents back-to-back, spiking in No. 2 Benedictine last week. On paper, it doesn’t appear to get any easier when the Pioneers come to town today for Homecoming. Clarke has managed six touchdowns this season, three of them caught by Western Dubuque grad Max Steffen. None of the Pride’s scores, however, have come on the ground. MidAmerica Nazarene appears to be stout again in this regard — allowing 250 more passing yards than rushing yards and three more receiving touchdowns.
LORAS (1-2, 0-1 A-R-C) AT CENTRAL (2-0, 0-0 A-R-C)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Pella, Iowa
Radio — None
Last week — The Duhawks lost to Coe, 24-7, at the Rock Bowl; The Dutch were on bye
Last year — Central defeated Loras, 37-34, at the Rock Bowl
Outlook — A road date with the well-rested Dutch could spell trouble for the Duhawks, who by their own admission haven’t seen what they want out of their high-powered offense. Last week’s loss to Coe seemed winnable for Loras, which only trailed, 14-7, at halftime. The Duhawks were shut out in the second half, despite having three separate drives within the Kohawks’ 30 (including two stints in the red zone). Central is considered a contender for the American Rivers Conference crown this year, and through two games, the Dutch look fairly lethal. They average 43.5 points per game and allow just 15.5 — both second best in the conference.
DUBUQUE (1-2, 0-1 A-R-C) AT NO. 20 WARTBURG (3-0, 1-0 A-R-C)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Waverly, Iowa
Radio — WVRE-FM 101.1
Last week — The Spartans lost to Simpson, 21-14, at Chalmers Field; The Knights beat Luther, 62-10, in Decorah, Iowa
Last year — Wartburg defeated Dubuque, 47-28, at Chalmers Field
Outlook — The Spartans feel like they let a key home game slip away against Simpson, with coach Stan Zweifel remarking last week that he doesn’t feel like his team has put together a complete game through three weeks. Things better shape up quickly for Dubuque this week at the reigning A-R-C champion’s house. The Spartans are allowing 29.7 points per game, second worst in the conference. Wartburg is both the highest-scoring offense and the lowest-scoring defense. UD will need a complete gameplan if it hopes to pull an upset.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (2-0) AT LAKELAND (1-1)
Kickoff — 6 p.m. in Plymouth, Wis.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers crushed Thomas More, 41-10; The Muskies defeated Kalamazoo (Mich.), 28-7
Last year — UW-Platteville cruised at home, 49-12
Outlook — The Pioneers shook off any rust from an early bye week with a strong performance against Thomas More, holding a 34-0 lead at halftime. The Pioneers are rolling up 423 yards of offense per game and scoring 39.5 points per contest, and allowing only 74 rushing yards per contest. Quarterback Colin Scheutz has thrown for 601 yards and seven touchdowns, and he could find more success tonight as the Muskies allow 250 yards passing per game. Lakeland hangs its hat on its rushing attack and run defense, as the Muskies rush for 250 yards per game and only allow 99 yards per contest on the ground. The Pioneers will aim to gain more momentum before starting their WIAC schedule next week.