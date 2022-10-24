The No. 25-ranked University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s soccer team defeated Elmhurst University, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.
The Pioneers’ (12-3-2) defense preserved the win after a Bluejay goal in the 85th minute narrowed the lead to just one.
Lucas Schoeneberg’s goal off a double assist from Sebastian Carranza and Jack Gentilli put the Pioneers on the board first in the 15th minute. Elmhurst tied the game in the 26th minute after Ilija Jerinic scored during a scramble in the box, and Jerinic struck again two minutes later to put the Bluejays ahead, 2-1.
Mitch Reid found Keith Gardner in the 36th minute to knot the game, 2-2, going into the break.
Carranza scored a goal of his own in the 56th minute with assists from Danny Gutzwiller and Gentilli to reclaim the lead. Gardner struck again off a pass from Ethan Dietrich in the 83rd minute to give a needed cushion as Elmhurst scored once more in the 85th minute to draw within one goal.
Isaac Petersen recorded a game-high four shots with two on frame. Goalkeeper Seth Aiken recorded one save in the match.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 5, Finlandia 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Senior Danielle Culotta and freshmen Maddi Spencer-Strong and Julia Howdeshell each scored goals, while sophomore Lauren Lodico scored a pair of goals within a three-minute window early in the first half to power the Pioneers on Senior Day. Lodico led the Pioneers with four shots on goal off five total shots.
The Pioneers (12-4-1, 3-2) also celebrated reaching 12 victories after the win against the Lions (6-7-2), a first for the program since the 2006 season.
UW-Platteville dominated the game and held a 42-2 advantage in shots.
