George Holesinger earned a pair of individual wins and helped Dubuque Hempstead sweep the relays as the Mustangs beat Dubuque Senior, 121-45, and lost to Cedar Falls, 101-69, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys swimming triangular on Tuesday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
Holesinger won the 200 freestyle (1:52.33) and 100 free (49.45) while swimming legs on the Mustangs’ victorious 200 free and 400 free relays. Hempstead also won the 200 medley relay and Aiden Yaklich won the 50 freestyle in 23.84 seconds.
Gavin Hall won the 100 butterfly (57.16) and 100 backstroke (58.88) for Senior, which lost to Cedar Falls, 129-37.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Dubuque 67, Central DeWitt 49 — At Epworth, Iowa: Dylan Johnson scored 18 points, Tommy DeSollar added 14 and Garrett Baumhover and Nick Casey had 10 apiece, and the Bobcats (2-0) used a 17-8 third-quarter push to help cruise to a non-conference victory over the Sabers (1-2).
Bellevue 34, Cascade 31 — At Cascade, Iowa: Jensen Wedeling scored a team-high eight points and the Comets held off the Cougars. Jackson McAleer scored 14 points to lead Cascade (2-2).
Dyersville Beckman 74, Vinton-Shellsburg 58 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 23 points, Mason White added 17 and Jake Hermsen chipped in 13, and the Trailblazers rolled past Vinton-Shellsburg.
Bellevue Marquette 61, East Buchanan 41 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 31 points, his third 30-point game of the young season, and Aza Berthel added 10 points as the Mohawks beat East Buchanan.
Mineral Point 86, Riverdale 30 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo went off for 28 points, Liam Stumpf added 15 and Ian Keyes chipped in 14, and the Pointers routed Riverdale after leading, 56-17, at halftime.
Darlington 68, Southwestern 48 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Carter Lancaster scored a game-high 18 points to lead Darlington, Easton Evenstad added 13, Curtis Stone chipped in 12 and Cayden Rankin had 11, and the Redbirds routed the Wildcats, who got 17 points from Peerson Kephart.
Cassville 60, Benton 49 — At Cassville, Wis.: Robby Roe and Raz Okey scored 19 points apiece, and the Comets overcame a 35-point effort from Benton’s Dom Cummins to beat the Zephyrs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Allie Kutsch scorched the net for 25 points with a trio of treys, Emma Donovan added 11 points, and the Golden Eagles (2-1, 1-1 MVC) used a 16-7 third-quarter surge to create some breathing room and beat the Saints.
Dubuque Senior 62, West Delaware 42 — At Nora Gym: Olivia Baxter scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Rams, Anna Kruse added 16 and Josie Potts had 11, and Senior (2-0) rolled to a victory over the Hawks (1-3).
Cedar Falls 58, Dubuque Hempstead 26 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Morgan Hawkins scored 11 points to lead the Mustangs, but Cedar Falls outscored Hempstead, 39-14, in the first half and eased to victory.
Pleasant Valley 59, Western Dubuque 20 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: Pleasant Valley held a 40-15 halftime lead and then closed the game on a 13-0 run to drop the Bobcats to 1-3 overall.
Bellevue 45, Cascade 43 — At Cascade, Iowa: Mariah Hueneke scored a team-high 15 points, Teresa Paulsen added 13, and the Comets won consecutive games against the Cougars for the first time since at least 2011. Paulsen also banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game. Ally Hoffman and Alyssa Lux scored 13 points apiece to lead Cascade.
Vinton-Shellsburg 49, Dyersville Beckman 44 — At Vinton, Iowa: The Trailblazers lost a close game on the road and fell to 1-3 overall.
East Buchanan 41, Bellevue Marquette 35 — At Bellevue, Iowa: East Buchanan used a 15-6 fourth-quarter surge to drop the Mohawks to 0-5.
Maquoketa Valley 49, Easton Valley 29 — At Miles, Iowa: The Wildcats cruised to a road victory over Easton Valley.
Central Elkader 57, Clayton Ridge 36 — At Elkader, Iowa: The Warriors built a 48-21 lead entering the fourth quarter and beat the Eagles.
Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 47 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Elle Chambers scored a game-high 17 points and the Pointers held off the Cubans in a game that featured 68 combined free-throw attempts. Sophia Daugherty scored 12 points to lead Cuba City, which got 11 points each from Maddison Carl and Jenna Dailey, and 10 points from Bailey Lutes.
PREP WRESTLING
Blazers go 2-1 — At Colesburg, Iowa: Nick Schmidt (126 pounds), Nick Hageman (145), Conner Grover (160), Ryan Funke (170), Nick Wulfekuhle (182) and Owen Huehnergarth (195) registered three bonus-point victories apiece as Dyersville Beckman posted wins over host Edgewood-Colesburg (54-24) and Maquoketa Valley (64-6) and lost to MFL/Mar-Mac (44-36).
Peyton Gaul (106) and Dawson Bergan (113) went 3-0 for Ed-Co, which beat Maquoketa Valley, 48-30, and lost to MFL/Mar-Mac, 71-11.
Devin Smith was 3-0 at 220 for Maquoketa Valley, which lost to MFL/Mar-Mac, 72-12.