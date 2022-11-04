New Ice In Dubuque
The Dubuque Fighting Saints take to the new ice sheet for their first practice this season at the Dubuque Ice Arena on Oct. 27. The Saints host Madison in their home opener tonight.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Riley Stuart doesn’t consider himself much of a connoisseur when it comes to hockey rink ice, but he has noticed a significant improvement in the surface at Dubuque Ice Arena.

The Fighting Saints have skated at the renovated facility for a little more than a week and will make their home debut at 7 p.m. tonight against the Madison Capitols.

