Riley Stuart doesn’t consider himself much of a connoisseur when it comes to hockey rink ice, but he has noticed a significant improvement in the surface at Dubuque Ice Arena.
The Fighting Saints have skated at the renovated facility for a little more than a week and will make their home debut at 7 p.m. tonight against the Madison Capitols.
As part of a five-month, $6 million renovation and stabilization project, the arena replaced its original sand floor with a special concrete floor and significantly upgraded the refrigeration system beneath the ice. The result has been stronger, more durable ice.
“I normally just go out and play and don’t pay too much attention to the ice, but you can tell right away it’s definitely a lot harder, and you don’t dig in quite as much as you used to, which is huge for a bigger guy like myself,” said Stuart, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound co-captain from Phoenix, Ariz.
“The ice doesn’t get nearly as chewed up as it did last year and it seems to last a lot longer, which will be huge when we get to the third period or overtime of a game. I have noticed the ice stays in much better shape for a whole practice, and you don’t get the ruts like we used to.”
The Saints made daily trips to Middleton, Wis., for nearly two months while the renovations back home entered the home stretch. The rechristened arena, formerly known as Mystique Community Ice Center, opened earlier this week.
“It’s certainly been exciting to go a whole week without having to get on a bus,” joked first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald. “I actually feel like I’m busier now with all the running around the rink I’m doing, but it’s nice to be a good busy. It’s a lot more constructive than spending three hours a day on a bus.”
The Saints finished a season-opening road trip with a 4-3-1 record. That includes a 5-3 loss to tonight’s opponent on Sept. 30 at Madison.
“In the long run, that game was beneficial because we learned a lot, but that was probably our worst game of the year,” MacDonald said. “We’ve done a much better job since then of staying on the defensive side of the puck, we’ve managed games much better and our decision making has been much, much better.
“We put ourselves on the wrong side of the puck too many times that night, and it cost us.”
The Saints had tonight circled on their calendars since they arrived in Dubuque in early September for training camp.
“The Dubuque Ice Arena is my favorite rink to play in in the USHL, and I know the boys in the room feel the same way,” Stuart said. “It’s always nice to play in front of your home crowd, and the guys are pumped for that. Hopefully, we can put on a good show for the fans and show them we’re here to win games for them.”
Saints add defenseman — The Saints on Wednesday claimed Will Staring off waivers from the Green Bay Gamblers. The 6-1, 190-pound defenseman from Springfield, Va., contributed three assists in 10 games this season after scoring five goals, 15 points and 95 penalty minutes in 60 games for the Gamblers last season.
“Will is a guy we’ve been interested in for some time now, and we took advantage of him being available,” MacDonald said. “He’ll definitely add some depth on the back end, and a little competition in practice every day never hurt anybody.”
The Air Force Academy recruit gives the Saints eight defensemen. He takes the roster spot of Tyler DesRochers, who opted to return to the North American League after playing just one game for the Saints.
Kaiser earns NCHC honor — The National Collegiate Hockey Conference named Minnesota-Duluth’s Wyatt Kaiser as its defenseman of the week. The junior, who played for Dubuque during the 2019-20 season, notched two goals, an assist and a plus-five rating in a weekend sweep of Cornell.
