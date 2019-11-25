EPWORTH, Iowa — Seated in the Western Dubuque High School commons, Megan Scherrman is joined by four of her players, two toddlers (who don’t seem to notice a man with a notepad and tape recorder sitting next to them) and a third one on the way.
“Baby Cinnamon Roll” — the players’ nickname for the next Scherrman — is due in February.
“She is probably the best coach in the area,” Western Dubuque senior Clare Horsfield, one of two senior starters for the Bobcats this year, says of Scherrman. “It’s a family. There’s that fun side, but there’s also that serious side too.
“She believes in us and that took us far.”
A whirlwind journey that saw Western Dubuque shock the state of Iowa and advance all the way to the final game of the season ended days ago. But there’s still a “family” feel to the Bobcats volleyball team. It’s a term that will be brought up frequently over the next 40 minutes.
Also, the word “mom” is thrown around, though surprisingly it’s uttered more often by the players than by the children the label actually applies to.
“Everything we did mentally prepared us to get to where we are,” said Kaylee Elgin, WD’s other senior starter. “She really is like a mom to us.”
By season’s end, Scherrman — this year’s Telegraph Herald volleyball coach of the year — had transformed them into championship contenders. Fearless winners who weren’t daunted by any of their dire circumstances, culminating in the highest finish in school history.
“We were a team that wasn’t supposed to win a postseason game, realistically,” Scherrman said. “It’s a family. It didn’t matter who you played next to, they trusted you. The trust that they had in each other as well as (coaches) took us to where we went.”
MIND GAMES
“What’s your biggest fear?”
That’s the question Scherrman asked every one of her players to start the 2019 season. The Bobcats each wrote them down on a slip of paper and they became a frequent topic during practices.
Western Dubuque was no stranger to volleyball talent prior to 2019. But when postseason rolled around, Scherrman (now in her sixth season with the Bobcats) said the pressure of the playoffs got to her team, ending the season short of where WD felt it belonged.
Since taking the Bobcats to the state tournament in 2015, WD’s season ended at Dubuque Wahlert for three straight years. The Eagles Nest is a hostile environment to play in no matter how talented the group.
“At the beginning of the year, we talked about what they were afraid of — why were they afraid to go out and perform the way us coaches knew they could,” Scherrman said. “We’ve always been a team that’s gotten into these games and mentally shut down. I told myself this year that that wasn’t going to happen. The talent at Western Dubuque has been there, but mentally it hasn’t. … I made it my goal this year that that wasn’t going to happen. No matter what we did, mentally we’re not going to shut down.”
With a young group of Bobcats entering 2019, Scherrman decided to make practices as high stakes as she could, training WD players to embrace pressure and overcome obstacles.
In drills, Scherrman fixated on individual performance. If the player couldn’t accomplish the task at hand — whether that was 10 successful passes, executing a certain amount of hits, or scoring various amounts of points in a row — practice did not progress to the next drill. This forced players to hone in on their individual play while the whole gym was watching.
“The pressure is only on you in those situations,” Scherrman said. “So I think that gave them the confidence of knowing that if I do get in a situation like that in a game, and we’re in a timeout and say to Maddy Maahs ‘set Meredith Bahl, she’s got to get this kill,’ Meredith says ‘I can do it. I did it 10 times at practice last night.’”
With three sophomores and two freshmen in the starting lineup, Western Dubuque limped out of the gate. The Bobcats started off 5-8, including a season-opening loss at home against Dubuque Hempstead and sweeps against Dyersville Beckman and Cedar Rapids Xavier. The defeats were not up to Scherrman’s expectations for her group.
But in late September, things started to click. WD rattled off 13 wins in 15 matches.
“I thought we would groove a little better sooner than when we did,” Scherrman said. “I think as things got going, we realized kind of the fear they were playing with. Going up against the big D-I players. … Mentally we weren’t ready for it. So we spent a lot of time in practice working on our mental game. … We have seniors but we also have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores — you’ve got nothing to lose out there.”
The Bobcats had adopted a mantra to play without fear. As they grew with each match, they found themselves going toe-to-toe with some of the top teams in the conference.
“(Scherrman) is always holding us accountable and she’s always there for us,” said Meredith Bahl, a sophomore who led WD in kills this season. “She’s always making us better and always letting us know what we can do to get better.”
By the end of the regular season, the Bobcats had turned their record around to a 19-13 mark. However, it still wasn’t enough to earn them a first-round bye in the 4A regional tournament and the state again placed WD with the Golden Eagles, ranked No. 6 in the state at the time.
To get to the state tournament, the road, again, went through Wahlert, the three-time defending state champs.
SIDELINE MASTERMIND
At the start of Set 4 in the Bobcats’ regional semifinal at the Eagles Nest, Maddy Maahs — WD’s sophomore team captain and assists leader — found herself benched by Scherrman. Confusion ensued. The Bobcats were up, 2-1, at Wahlert and one more set win would hand the Eagles their first postseason loss in four years.
“I didn’t know it was coming,” said Maahs, who was sidelined along with Horsfield. “But it wound up being very smart. And that’s the thing for us as players is we have so much trust in our coaches.”
What was actually happening was some masterful gamesmanship on the part of Western Dubuque’s coach. The Bobcats opened the match by taking the first two sets, playing a stunning, confident brand of volleyball that had developed all season long. But to start the third set, Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves rotated her lineup around to pit Aliyah Carter (the 4A kills leader) hitting against a more favorable blocking matchup. The Eagles proceeded to win Set 3, 25-18, to extend the match.
There was no way for Scherrman to know how Beaves would construct her lineup at the start of Set 4. So she instead benched Maahs and Horsfield and waited for Wahlert to play its hand. Once the Eagles revealed where Carter was lined up, Scherrman subbed Maahs and Horsfield back into the lineup, giving WD the matchup it wanted against Carter.
The Bobcats won Set 4, 25-21, to oust the team that has ended their season each year since 2016. The performance was gutsy, exuberant — but without Scherrman’s brilliant call with her lineups, the Eagles might just have found enough life to knock out WD.
“They are a solid team — fundamentally, mentally tough,” Beaves said afterward. “We got out hustled and out muscled.”
This wasn’t the only time Scherrman deployed her lineup trick. Two matches later, the seventh-seeded Bobcats found themselves in a 2-0 hole against No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Saints’ outside hitter, 6-foot-5 Eve Magill, was having a monster afternoon, putting down nearly every set she saw while hitting over the 5-6 Maahs.
Xavier inexplicably rotated its lineup to pit Magill against a taller blocker in WD’s Meg Besler to begin the third set. The Bobcats were able to slow Magill down enough for a 25-18 win to force Set 4. Scherrman again kept Maahs and Horsfield on her bench to start the fourth, waiting to see where Magill lined up for the favorable matchup.
WD won the set, 25-21, and carried that momentum to a 15-10 victory in Set 5 — completing an unfathomable comeback.
“There’s not a soul that thought we were going to win three games in a row — except for these girls,” Scherrman said. “We were in the huddle after dropping Game 2 and the players were like ‘we’re fine, we got this.’ Most 15-year-olds are freaking out at that point, but not these girls.”
The Bobcats carried that into a four-set win over No. 6 Marion two days later for their first ever state championship game berth.
“Go out and win the games you’re not supposed to,” Scherrman said. “Little did I know that was going to take us to the finals, but it did.”
FINALS REFLECTIONS
By the time Western Dubuque took the floor for the final match of the season, nobody could fault them.
Nobody expected them to get to this point — not with a cast of unproven underclassmen. They’d already knocked out the two teams that appeared in the 2018 final (Wahlert and Xavier). Their championship foe was a team that had appeared in three straight 4A final fours in No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The experienced Warriors swept the Bobcats behind a 19-kill performance from Kenzie Foley, who was named the all-tournament team captain.
Yet, hours after that match, Scherrman found Maahs fuming. Maahs didn’t care that Western Dubuque had already beaten so many odds to get to that point.
“We should’ve won that game,” Maahs told Scherrman.
A week later, “If you could’ve seen how mad Maddy Maahs was after we lost that championship, that’s when I looked at (an assistant coach) and said, ‘We’ll be just fine,’” Scherrman said. “I tried not to smile at the time because she was visibly upset. … They’re going to be on a mission next year.”
Western Dubuque is taking nothing for granted. The Bobcats can’t say for sure that they’ll rise again to the top next year or beyond.
But — in large part thanks to Scherrman — this season ended with a taste of what could be in store for Western Dubuque in the seasons to come.
“I definitely think going through that championship game is going to make us a better team,” said Bahl. “For next year, it shows that we want to work harder to try to get that championship.”
Horsfield said she’s already eager to see what’s in store for her WD family, even though she won’t be part of the run. She compared it to the Bobcats’ championship football run. In 2018, WD lost the title game. This year the Bobcats rose to the top and Horsfield believes that’s what in store for the Epworth volleyball team.
“I swear, they aren’t going to let losing in that championship game dictate how their season is going to go,” Horsfield said. “They’re going to be out for blood. They’re going to feel the energy. And I’m so excited to see it.”