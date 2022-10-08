Senior Vs. Hempstead Volleyball
Dubuque Hempstead’s Alyssa Jaeger delivers a hit as Dubuque Senior’s Lexie LeConte tries to block during their volleyball match earlier this season in Dubuque.

 Stephen Gassman

It was almost expected that city rivals Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead would cross paths once again in the volleyball postseason.

With the release of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s regional pairings on Friday, it was a bit of a surprise to see the programs split up into different regionals.

