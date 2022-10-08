It was almost expected that city rivals Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead would cross paths once again in the volleyball postseason.
With the release of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s regional pairings on Friday, it was a bit of a surprise to see the programs split up into different regionals.
Consider it an early Halloween trick — or treat, depending on your viewpoint.
The Rams were dropped into Class 5A Region 8, while the Mustangs are in Region 7 when the postseason begins the week of Oct. 17. Senior will host Iowa City High in a semifinal on Oct. 20 at Nora Gymnasium, and the winner will likely play at No. 3-ranked Pleasant Valley in the final on Oct. 25.
Hempstead hosts Davenport North in a first-round match on Oct. 18 at Moody Gymnasium. The winner plays at No. 6 Cedar Falls on Oct. 20 in the semifinals, with the final on Oct. 25. The other semifinal features Linn-Mar at Urbandale.
In Class 4A, Western Dubuque has a clear path to state to defend its state championship. The No. 4 Bobcats host a Region 6 semifinal on Oct. 20 against the winner of Fort Dodge at Webster City, and WD would also host the final on Oct. 25 against either Charles City, Decorah, or Mason City.
West Delaware, the defending Class 3A champs, will try to qualify in 4A now in Region 7. The No. 6 Hawks will host a semifinal on Oct. 20 against the winner of Central DeWitt at Clinton, and Maquoketa opens the first round at Independence on Oct. 18. That winner plays at Clear Creek-Amana in the semifinals. The final is on Oct. 25.
Dubuque Wahlert opens its postseason trail in Class 3A Region 5 with a first-round match on Oct. 17, hosting Oelwein. The No. 12 Golden Eagles would host the semifinal on Oct. 19 against the winner of Waukon at Monticello, and the final would likely be played at No. 8 Osage on Oct. 25.
Cascade opens play in Class 2A Region 7 on Oct. 17 in a first-round match, hosting Waterloo Columbus. The winner plays at No. 3 Wapsie Valley on Oct. 19 in the quarterfinals. Also in the quarters, Bellevue hosts Iowa City Regina and Beckman Catholic hosts Northeast Goose Lake. The No. 14 Trailblazers would likely visit No. 12 Wilton in the semifinals on Oct. 24, and the final is set for Oct. 26.
In Class 2A Region 5, Clayton Ridge hosts MFL/Mar-Mac in the first round on Oct. 17. The Eagles would play at No. 10 Grundy Center in the quarterfinals on Oct. 19.
In Class 1A Region 6, first round matches on Oct. 17 will see Bellevue Marquette at Calamus-Wheatland and Maquoketa Valley at North Linn.
Bobcats make MVC championship pool — The Mississippi Valley Conference this week released its pools for the conference tournament on Tuesday, and MVC Valley Division champion Western Dubuque qualified for the championship pool.
The Bobcats (19-5) will travel to Iowa City Liberty to compete with the host Lightning (25-8), Cedar Rapids Xavier (27-2) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-9).
Dubuque Senior (18-15) will join the gold pool at Cedar Falls (21-6), along with Linn-Mar (14-11) and Iowa City West (9-15).
Dubuque Wahlert (10-11) is hosting the silver pool at Wahlert Gymnasium, joined by Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-16), Dubuque Hempstead (7-16) and Iowa City High (11-14). The Golden Eagles and Mustangs will play each other for the only time this season at 6 p.m.
The bronze pool is hosted by Cedar Rapids Jefferson (5-18) and includes Waterloo West (9-15) and Cedar Rapids Washington (2-23).
Rams back in poll — Dubuque Senior returned to the Iowa Class 5A rankings in the latest poll released by the IGHSAU on Thursday. The Rams clocked in at No. 15 for their second stint in the rankings this season.
Defending state champion Western Dubuque remained at No. 4 in the Class 4A rankings, and West Delaware climbed two spots from last week to No. 6.
Dubuque Wahlert remained at No. 12 in Class 3A, and Beckman Catholic dropped one position in Class 2A to No. 14.
The top-ranked teams all stayed in their positions: Iowa City Liberty (5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Des Moines Christian (3A), Dike-New Hartford (2A) and Springville (1A).
