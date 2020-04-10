Luka Garza is going to test the NBA draft process.
But he’s also keeping the door open for a return to the University of Iowa next year.
Garza on Friday announced that he would go through the draft process, but would not hire an agent in order to retain his eligibility.
“The NBA has been my dream since I started playing basketball as a kid and I’m going to do everything I can to pursue that,” said Garza, the Big Ten Conference player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American. “If it ends up not being the right time to make the move to the NBA, I’m excited about the potential of what my senior season as a Hawkeye could have in store.”
The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Washington D.C. native put together one of the best seasons in Iowa history, averaging 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in a season shortened to 31 games by the global COVID-19 pandemic. He became just the third player in Big Ten history, and the first Hawkeye, to score at least 740 points and grab 300 or more rebounds in a season.
“Luka was one of the top players in the country last season and going through the NBA Draft process is something that he should absolutely do,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “We fully support Luka in the pursuit of his professional goals. This process is extremely valuable in gathering information from NBA personnel. My staff and I look forward to supporting Luka throughout the process.”
After being named a finalist for every major national player of the year award — winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and national player of the year awards from six different outlets, including Sporting News — Garza could easily be projected to be among the players to hear his name called in the draft.
Garza is going through the same process as several former teammates, including current Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp. But, he said, it would take a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to skip his senior season.
“I’m not going to go in without 100 percent confidence of being able to make a roster,” he said. “I don’t see any interest in ending up in the G-League without any type of deal. That’s something I would be able to get after my senior year, so it’s all about fit. I don’t know if there’s an exact cutoff in the number in the draft, but I want to see where teams see me.”
The NBA draft is currently scheduled to be held June 25, but it was reported Friday that many teams in the league were pushing for an extension to Aug. 1.
“This process is going to be very unique from any one in years before,” Garza said. “I know there probably won’t be any team workouts, so it will be mostly just interviews in Zoom conversations. I’m excited for the chance to talk to teams. They’ll be able to watch my film, dissect it, and that will be good for me to see. I’m really curious to see how it goes and I just want to hear the feedback directly from the teams. With or without a workout, it’s going to be a valuable process.”
If Garza does return, the Hawkeyes should be loaded for a run at a Big Ten championship and a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
The Hawkeyes went 20-11 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten. The season was canceled before they played their first game in the league tournament.
Iowa lost two seniors in Ryan Kreiner and Bakari Evelyn, though former Dubuque Wahlert standouts Cordell Pemsl and Riley Till have both entered their names into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
But point guard Jordan Bohannon will return after missing most of this season following hip surgery, and forward Jack Nunge will be back after missing virtually the entire season with a torn ACL. Forward Patrick McCaffery will be coming off his redshirt season to join a core that also includes Wieskmpa, Connor McCaffery and emerging freshman guards Joe Toussaint and CJ Fredrick.
Adding Garza to that mix could put Iowa over the top.
“That’s something I’ve been thinking about every day since the season ended and going toward this decision,” Garza said. “There’s no way I’m closing the door on either option at this point. There’s something special in this group at Iowa that I’m really excited about. I came to play for Coach McCaffery and I would love to give him the opportunity to make a run and win a Big Ten championship.
“It would take a real opportunity, something that would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to turn that down.”