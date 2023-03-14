02042023-swimmingmeet5-jr.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Rhett Gilbertson competes in the 200-yard freestyle during the Iowa district swimming meet at Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center last month. He qualified for state in four events this season.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

The future certainly looks bright for boys high school swimming in Dubuque.

All 14 members of the all-city squad will return next winter. That includes nine swimmers who helped Dubuque Hempstead place 14th at the state meet in Iowa City and five who led Senior to a 19th-place finish in Iowa City.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.