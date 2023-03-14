The future certainly looks bright for boys high school swimming in Dubuque.
All 14 members of the all-city squad will return next winter. That includes nine swimmers who helped Dubuque Hempstead place 14th at the state meet in Iowa City and five who led Senior to a 19th-place finish in Iowa City.
Here is an alphabetical look at the all-city selections:
Brandon Decker — The junior who attends Western Dubuque and swims for Hempstead swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay that placed 11th at state in 1:39.73. He then led off the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:26.64. Decker placed 22nd in the 50 freestyle in 22.25 and 24th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.44. Decker was an honorable mention selection in the loaded Valley Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Duncan Freund — The Wahlert freshman swam the breaststroke leg on Senior’s 200 medley relay team that finished third at the district meet and qualified for state. Freund made second-team all-MVC in the Mississippi Division.
Walter Freund — The Wahlert sophomore swam the freestyle leg on Senior’s 200 medley relay that finished 10th in the state meet in 1:39.33. Freund made first-team all-MVC in the Mississippi Division.
William Fry — A freshman, he swam the backstroke leg on Senior’s 200 medley relay that finished 10th in the state meet in 1:39.33. He also took 17th in the 100 backstroke in 54.37 to become an alternate for the B final and placed 21st in the 100 butterfly with a 54.04. Fry made first-team all-MVC in the Mississippi Division in three events.
Michael Rhett Gilbertson — The Western Dubuque junior who swims for Hempstead anchored the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:26.64 and led off the 14th place 400 freestyle relay that went 3:17.27. In his individual state events, Gilbertson finished 19th with a 4:52.83 in the 500 freestyle and 23rd with a 1:48.0 in the 200 freestyle. Gilbertson made second-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Zack Heiar — The Senior sophomore swam the breaststroke leg on the 200 medley relay that finished 10th in the state meet in 1:39.33. He also took 18th and served as an alternate for the B final in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:00.04 and took 20th in the 200 individual medley in 2:00.77. Heiar earned first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division in three events.
Jarrett Herber — The Senior 11th grader swam the butterfly leg on the 200 medley relay that finished 10th in the state meet in 1:39.33. Herber made first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division in two events.
Owen Leitzen — The Hempstead sophomore swam the third leg on the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:26.64 and anchored the 14th-place 400 free relay that went 3:17.27 at state. In individual events at state, Leitzen took 27th with a 1:48.67 in the 200 freestyle and 31st with a 50.13 in the 100 freestyle.
Mason Lemm — The Hempstead sophomore swam the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay that placed 11th at state in 1:39.73 and swam the third leg on the 14th-place 400 free relay that went 3:17.27.
John Maloney — The Hempstead junior swam the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay that placed 11th at state in 1:39.73.
Kyle Powers — The sophomore from Wahlert who competes for Hempstead swam the freestyle leg of the 200 medley relay that placed 11th at state in 1:39.73. He then swam the second leg on the the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:26.64. Individually, he placed 14th at state with a 48.30 in the 100 freestyle. Powers was an honorable mention all-MVC Valley Division selection.
Abd Ul-Haq — The Hempstead freshman placed 23rd with a 2:02.63 in the 200 individual medley at the state meet. Ul-Haq was second-team all-MVC Valley Division selection.
Zach Wenger — The West Delaware junior swam the second leg on Hempstead’s 400 freestyle relay that went 3:17.27 and placed 14th at state. Individually, he placed 15th in the 500 freestyle in 4:55.23 and 25th in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.22. He became the first-ever West Delaware student to qualify for state in an individual event for the Mustangs. Wenger also landed honorable mention all-MVC Valley Division.
Logan Westhoff — The Hempstead freshman swam a 56.98 to place 31st in the 100 butterfly at state.
