Here is a capsule look at the Wisconsin state wrestling tournament, which will be contested on Saturday at three different sites:
DIVISION 2
Site — Adams-Friendship High School
Belmont/Platteville quarterfinal pairings — 285: Michael Douglas (12-0) vs. Travis LeGrave (14-2, Luxemburg-Casco)
Darlington/Black Hawk quarterfinal pairings — 220: Matt King (13-2) vs. Kyle Dietzen (16-1, Omro)
Prairie du Chien quarterfinal pairings — 106: Mason Baumgartner (14-4) vs. Easton Woracheck (17-0, Luxemburg-Casco); 113: Rhett Koenig (16-1) vs. Mason Sternard (16-2, Winneconne); 120: Ryder Koenig (16-1) vs. Ostin Blanchard (17-2, Campbellsport); 132: Maddox Cejka (13-3) vs. Markus Brown (14-1, Northwestern); 145: Luke Kramer (14-5) vs. Matt Bianchi (9-0, Two Rivers); 152: Matt Rogge (15-2) vs. Bailey Thelen (13-0, Two Rivers); 170: Bradyn Saint (15-0) vs. Jon Mathieu (8-3, Sheboygan Falls)
Outlook — Prairie du Chien has high hopes for this tournament with four returning qualifiers and reigning state champion Rhett Koenig, who won the 106-pound state title last year. Rogge was third at 132 and Saint was fifth at 170. Kramer also qualified. Belmont/Platteville’s Douglas was a fifth-place finisher at 285 last year.
DIVISION 3
Site — Wausau East High School
Fennimore quarterfinal pairings — 120: Brett Birchman (10-1) vs. Troy Dolphin (12-0, Kenosha Christian Life); 132: Brody Lee (10-0) vs. Jared Sweno (14-3, Marathon)
Iowa-Grant/Highland quarterfinal pairings — 106: Elliot Biba (17-2) vs. Dylan Comins (16-1, Lena); 120: Mason Welsh (16-3) vs. Cole Slark (15-2, Markesan); 152: Colton Cutts (11-2) vs. Brant Cracraft (14-0, Mishicot); 182: Cal Dorota (18-0) vs. Blake Flasch (10-3, Shell Lake)
Lancaster quarterfinal pairing — 195: Ryan McCartney (16-1) vs. Raife Smart (12-1, Stratford)
Mineral Point quarterfinal pairings — 113: Lucas Sullivan (11-1) vs. Kevin Klemm (15-0, Manawa); 126: Tarrin Riley (11-0) vs. Jordan Luhr (13-4, Kenosha Christian Life); 160: Bo Hanson (11-1) vs. Aiden Vandenbush (18-0, Random Lake); 170: Nolan Springer (11-0) vs. Wyatt Egan (15-2, Parkview/Albany); 182: Mason Hughes (10-2) vs. Bennett Bergmann (13-2, Saint Croix Falls); 220: Daniel Nordstrom (9-1) vs. David Gauderman (16-1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood)
Outlook — Mineral Point’s Springer won the 160-pound championship last year while Hughes was fifth at 182. Riley also qualified last year. Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Welsh and Dorota also qualified last year, but did not medal.