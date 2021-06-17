MINERAL POINT, Wis. — For the third time this season, the top two teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League faced off. This time when it mattered the most.
And for the third time, Mineral Point had the upper hand. The Pointers ended Cuba City’s season with a 5-2 victory in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Wednesday. Mineral Point advanced to its third straight sectional round next Tuesday in Viroqua, Wis.
“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Mineral Point coach Jordan Tibbits said. “We knew Cuba City was a really good team with two of the best pitchers in the conference. I thought our approach at the plate was really good. We didn’t have a lot of big innings, but the ones that we had were good enough to get the job done.”
The Pointers jumped ahead with a run in the first on a booming, long single by Missouri State commit Liam Stumpf. The senior thought he had a no doubt home run and admired it a bit too long, but it hit high off the left-centerfield fence. He atoned by stealing second and eventually scoring on a Leyten Bowers sacrifice fly.
Cuba City (19-7) tied the game in the third utilizing some small ball against Stumpf, the Pointers ace right-hander. Cooper Johnston drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on Riley Richard’s bunt single. Kobe Vosberg drove in the tying run when his ground ball snuck past the Pointer’s third basemen. Stumpf was able to wiggle out of further damage and stranded the bases loaded and the game tied, 1-1.
Mineral Point (25-3) responded in a big way in the bottom of the third. Will Straka punched a one-out single from the nine-hole, Dominik McVay drew a walk and Bowers, Bo Hanson and Gunnar Gorgen delivered three consecutive clutch two-out RBI base hits to put the Pointers ahead, 4-1.
“Usually, it’s our top of the lineup that’s really good, but we got to the middle and they had a bunch of big two-out hits there; it was huge for us,” Tibbits said.
The Cubans scratched across another run in the fourth on a Richard RBI double to close the gap to 4-2 as they continued to put solid swings on Stumpf, who had just three strikeouts.
“This defense was outstanding today,” Stumpf said. “I only had a couple strikeouts, which is a very low day for me. “My eight guys behind me did everything they could to back me up and that’s why we won the game today.”
While the defense was sound all game for the Pointers, the highlight came in the sixth. With Stumpf removed from the mound to keep his pitch count intact, Richard sent a line drive down the right field line that seemed destined to score Johnston from first. But Pointers’ right-fielder Straka had other ideas, as he made a diving snag just before the ball hit the grass and fired to first to double off Johnston. It was a huge momentum swing for the home team, as Richard most likely would have represented the tying run at third base had the ball dropped.
Stumpf returned to the mound to pitch a scoreless seventh to earn a rare win and save and send the Pointers to the sectionals.
“I don’t think any of us are nervous,” Stumpf said. “We are ready to go back and get that state championship this year.”