The chore of taking down Senior Night decorations at San Jose Pool became a lot more enjoyable for Brooke Wuebker when she heard the final announcement come over the public address system.

Wuebker contributed to a pair of relay wins and won an individual event Tuesday night in helping Dubuque Wahlert defeat city rival Senior, 99-76, on the Loras College campus. The Golden Eagles also defeated Hempstead in a dual meet earlier in the season and set themselves up as the favorite heading into the city meet in two weeks.

