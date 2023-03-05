For once, Cole Helm left an impression that didn’t require ice bags.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound forward displayed his unique blend of a wrecking-ball attitude with playmaking ability on Tuesday night, when the Dubuque Fighting Saints defeated USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago, 5-4, in overtime.
Arizona State University associate head coach Mike Field took notice. And, within three days, Helm received and accepted an offer to play for the Sun Devils next season.
Recommended for you
“It all happened pretty much overnight, but we got it done this quick because it seemed like the perfect fit for me right away,” said Helm, a 19-year-old from Dallas. “It’s about as close as I can get to playing college hockey near home, and it’s an opportunity to play for a great school.
“It sounds like my style of game is something they’re lacking and that I can come in and help them be more effective on that front. That really got me excited. It really seemed like the way I play the game would be appreciated there, and everything just kind of took off from there.”
In the Chicago game, Helm contributed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. He also engaged in a bench-energizing third-period fight with defenseman Leo Eperjesi, despite giving up five inches in height and 16 pounds in the tale of the tape.
And Helm did not know Field, in his eighth season at Arizona State after three years as a director of scouting and assistant coach in Dubuque, came to the game to scout him.
“I don’t know if it would have made any difference if I knew he was there. Maybe a little,” Helm said. “I’m going to play the game pretty much the same way every night, no matter who’s watching.”
And that approach made Helm a popular figure within the Saints’ dressing room.
“There are going to be some schools who regret not listening to us on him,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Cole provides an element of the game that nobody wants to do any more but it’s extremely effective and it helps your team win hockey games.
“But there’s so much more to his game than just the physicality. He’s started to possess the puck and make plays, because he understands he has time and space. He can play a role at any level. I’m super pumped for him, and the whole team was.”
Dubuque president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson acquired Helm from Corpus Christi of the North American Hockey League late last season to add a measure of physicality. He became an immediate hit with his teammates and the fans and contributed a pair of goals, 65 penalty minutes and a minus-1 rating in just 24 games.
“It all started with the staff here taking a chance on me and bringing me up from the NAHL,” Helm said. “I’m super grateful for that opportunity, and I wouldn’t have gotten to this point if they wouldn’t have seen something in me.”
Helm leads the Saints and ranks fifth in the USHL with 102 penalty minutes, including three fighting majors, this season and has also contributed two goals, six points and a plus-2 rating in 24 games. A stellar penalty killer, he missed six weeks with a broken hand suffered while blocking a shot.
“It hasn’t been easy, because I’ve had some adversity to go through this year,” Helm said. “I struggled a little bit at the beginning of the season and the injuries didn’t help. There was a period of time where I just had to trust the process, wait until I got healthy and make the most of the time I have left in the season.
“I think the adversity makes me appreciate this opportunity that much more. I’m super grateful for it, and I’m going to make the most of it.”
Helm has yet to make a campus visit. But, in many respects, he didn’t really need one.
“I played a ton of youth tournaments in the area, so I’ve been out there several times and I always loved it there,” said Helm, a longtime teammate of Saints affiliate list forward and Arizona State commit Chase LaPinta. “I’ve only ever heard great things about ASU from guys who are committed there. Chase loves it there, and I’m excited to get there at some point with him.”
The Sun Devils, led by eighth-year coach Greg Powers, play in the brand-new Mullett Arena, the temporary home of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. Arizona State competes as an independent but have been projected to join either the National Collegiate Hockey Conference or the Big Ten Conference within the next few seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.