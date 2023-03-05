11252022-saintsvschicago5-sg.JPG
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Cole Helm battles Chicago’s Anthony Dowd earlier this season. Helm on Friday committed to Arizona State University.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

For once, Cole Helm left an impression that didn’t require ice bags.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound forward displayed his unique blend of a wrecking-ball attitude with playmaking ability on Tuesday night, when the Dubuque Fighting Saints defeated USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago, 5-4, in overtime.

